Rich Bisaccia, Derek Carr lead like the face of the Raiders

The Raiders faced a leadership void when Jon Gruden resigned, but Derek Carr, among others, made sure that void was quickly filled

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia makes another call from the sidelines over the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In the aftermath of the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden, it was understandable to assume a Raiders’ power void was left in his wake.

Gruden’s prescence was felt everywhere at the Henderson headquarters, from the hand-picked players to play-calling.

That void has been filled organically by a special teams coach and a quarterback.

The Raiders’ two-game winning streak since Gruden’s resignation, in which they have played their most efficient game in recent memory to rise to the top of the AFC standings, have allowed Rich Bisaccia and Derek Carr to rise to the cream of the crop.

Bisaccia, who served as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator under Gruden, has become the ideal choice to take over the Raiders (5-2) on an interim basis.

Bisaccia honored the coaching power structure among himself, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Bisiaccia preached putting egos aside, allowing all three to preside over their specific arms of the day-to-day operation with Bisaccia handling the bigger picture issues that arise during the week and on gameday.

Carr, the longest-tenured Raider and face of the franchise has thrived in a locker room filled with assertive personalities like Yannick Ngakoue, Maxx Crosby, Alec Ingold among others. Carr’s influence has carried the most weight, a factor Bisaccia has encouraged.

“Off the field, Derek is the voice of the Raiders right now,” Bisaccia said Sunday after the Raiders wrapped up their second-straight win post-Gruden.

On the field, Carr has been sensational during the last two weeks, throwing for 664 yards and four touchdowns on 49 of 61 passing.

“He has that ability to just be the guy that you can rely on,” said running back Kenyan Drake.

But not just in performance. Carr is also collaborating with Olson to formulate the offensive game plans and has a big say in playcalling, especially at the line of scrimmage, where his ability to dissect defenses and get the Raiders into the right look has resulted in a much more versatile, flexible attack the last two weeks.

The Raiders have averaged 33.5 points per game as a result.

“We can all see that the relationship that he and Greg Olson have running this offense,” Bisaccia said. “It’s really coming into fruition.”

From the moment Carr processed Gruden’s departure, he understood his own voice needed to be amplified.

“When Coach Gruden would walk a room, all eyes are on him,” Carr said. “When we lost that, someone has to fill that void. It’s not only me but obviously as the quarterback and leader and I’ve been here a while, I was like, I got to take that part of what I do to another level.”

It means nothing, obviously, if his words are met by an unwilling audience. But the clout Carr carries in the Raiders locker room is clear. As is the recognition of his long service time and ability to roll with all the various punches he’s dealt with during his eight-year career with the Raiders.

When Gruden resigned, his teammates immediately turned to Carr. Not out of obligation, but respect.

“It was a long time coming for DC,” said Raiders fullback Alec Ingold. “He’s been working hard for this moment and he’s ready for it. I’m just excited for him to be that leader and be in a spot to encourage everyone else in the facility to step up with him.”

