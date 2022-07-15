Richie Incognito announces his retirement as Raider

Richie Incognito signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday and then officially announced his retirement. He ends a 15-year career that featured its share of controversy.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito announces his retirement at the Raiders headquarters on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis laughs during Richie Incognito's press conference to announce his retirement at the Raiders headquarters on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard Kolton Miller, left, hugs Richie Incognito after a press conference announcing Incognito's retirement at the Raiders headquarters on Friday, July 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richie Incognito spent only three seasons with the Raiders, and over the last two years, he played in just two games. But the experience was enough for him to want to officially end his long NFL career as a Raider.

Incognito signed a contract with the Raiders on Friday and then officially announced his retirement. He ends a 15-year career that featured its share of controversy — including being suspended by the Miami Dolphins for essentially the entire second half of the 2013 season after an incident with teammate Jonathan Martin and sitting out all of 2014 and 2018, only to revive his career with the Raiders in 2019.

His time with the Raiders, though, was continually hampered by injuries as he appeared in just 14 of a possible 49 games. That included the leg injury he suffered in training camp that cost him the entire 2021 season.

Nevertheless, the time with the Raiders was meaningful enough for him to want to retire as a member of the organization.

