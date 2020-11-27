Richie Incognito’s injury could signal end of NFL career

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) stretches with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With Thanksgiving out of the way and six games to play, the Raiders are focusing on the AFC wild-card playoff race.

Their fans are eager to see how it all unfolds and have plenty of questions about their team and players such as Richie Incognito, Trent Brown, Henry Ruggs and Cory Littleton.

Here is this week’s Raiders mailbag:

RaiderNation TrojanFamVictory (@Pitz73): As it relates to Richie Incognito, what are your thoughts on the offseason?

*pick up $5M contract

*Cut & move on, no dead cap

*Cut & resign to lower $ 1 year contract

*Or does he retire?

Vincent Bonsignore: Given how good Denzelle Good has played as a replacement and the presence of John Simpson in reserve, coupled with the nature of the injury and Incognito’s age of 37, the sense is this is it for him with the Raiders. Tough loss, though, as the Raiders were counting on him this season.

Baseball passion (@jcast_3): What are the chance of Takk McKinley and Vic Beasley playing this weekend?

VB: Beasley has been practicing this week, which at least puts him in line to play if he shows he is physically and mentally ready. You have to figure with the opponent being the Falcons, his former team, there is some motivation to draw on. McKinley seems more like a long shot.

Maino (@Maino03): Do you think over the next few weeks the Raiders will put Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards more in the game plan? How about Zay Jones? I feel like he would have a great connection with Derek Carr.

VB: Both players have been getting steady playing time and have had plays designed to target them. The thing is, though, the Raiders’ offense is humming so well there is no need or justification to force anything for anyone. And with Carr being the ultimate point guard/quarterback, there is confidence he will get the ball to the open man organically rather than trying to force anything just to get someone involved. All that said, the future is bright for both players.

Stevie (@StevieD__): If Jalen Richard ends up being out for a few weeks, could we see Theo Riddick take on the third down/receiving back role?

VB: No doubt that is a possibility. The Raiders were wise to add Riddick to the practice squad as an emergency relief player on a just-in-case basis. He is a respected veteran with a history of productivity, so there is no hesitancy on the Raiders’ part to turn to him.

Scott Gordon (@scottyg310): Does Trent Brown stay on the team in 2021?

VB: It seems dubious at best at this point. But two things: There are still six games left and enough time for Brown to prove his value should he get back on the field. Also, there is time for Brandon Parker to show he is capable of being the full-time starter at right tackle. Ideally, Parker holds down the job and the Raiders can confidently walk away from Brown at season’s end.

Chayse Bank (@chayseGFX): Has anyone addressed Johnathan Abram’s play and his development/growth?

VB: No doubt Abram’s coverage skills, decision making and borderline recklessness have been a topic of discussion. But keep in mind: The Raiders have a belief that their second-year safety is a star in the making, and they understand it’s on their staff to coach him up in a way that makes him much more of an asset than a liability. The talent is there, without question. It’s on them to get him straightened out.

raiders 4 life (@PATROLBUTTS): Is Cory Littleton getting his job back?

VB: The Raiders’ hope is that Littleton took these last two weeks to watch and observe and understand he doesn’t have to carry the burden of the big contract and the pressure to live up to it, and simply settles down and plays to his strengths. If he can get back to that and focus on his strengths, the Raiders think he can be an asset.

GenX_Raider (@Huskyhec87): Will Trent Brown return to the field before season’s end?

VB: The sense is Trent Brown is going to make one more push to get on the field. It’s been a frustrating, sometimes confusing season for Brown with the calf injury and the COVID-19 scare. But within the organization, there is a belief he will at least make a push to play again after getting through just one full game.

