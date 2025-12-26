RJ sports writer Vincent Bonsignore’s 5 favorite Raiders stories of 2025

Vincent Bonsignore has covered the Raiders for the Las Vegas Review-Journal since 2019. Here are his five favorite stories from 2025.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, poses for a photo after introducing their new general manager John Spytek, left, and new head coach Pete Carroll during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deland McCullough, right, and his father, Sherman Smith, are shown in 2021. McCullough is now the Raiders’ running backs coach. (Photo courtesy of Deland McCullough.)

Deland McCullough, sitting, and his father, Sherman Smith, are shown in 2018. McCullough is now the Raiders’ running backs coach. (Photo courtesy of Deland McCullough.)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks the field during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady yells encouragement to players as they take the field during the first half of a Raiders training camp mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Review-Journal sports writer Vincent Bonsignore has been covering the Raiders since 2019. Here are his five favorite stories from 2025, along with a perspective on each piece:

1. Here’s a blueprint the Raiders can follow as they prepare to rebuild

The Raiders clearly have not gotten it right over the years. To finally build a consistent winner, we offered a blueprint on how they should attack this offseason. It’s going to take time and a lot of work.

2. Where did Raiders go wrong under Kelly and what can Olson fix?

The hiring of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was a colossal failure, and it spoke to the dysfunction at various levels of the Raiders’ operation. Kelly and coach Pete Carroll clearly were not on the same page. Kelly was making a myriad of mistakes in articulating his play-calling. How can they improve under interim Greg Olson? Or can they?

3. When might Las Vegas host another Super Bowl?

Las Vegas did such a phenomenal job hosting its first Super Bowl that the NFL is trying to get back as soon as possible. Las Vegas is now the front-runner to host the 2029 Super Bowl. It’s pretty crazy to think the Super Bowl is coming back so quickly, but here we are.

4. Tom Brady’s presence with Raiders already being felt

When Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the Raiders, he was expected to be far more than an investor. He is the head of football operations, and his influence keeps expanding. When it comes to major decisions, pretty much everything runs through Brady.

5. Raiders RB coach shares amazing story of learning father’s identity

The story of how Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough discovered the identity of his biological father is straight out of a Hallmark movie. McCullough shared the amazing details with the Review-Journal this year.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.