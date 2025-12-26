RJ sports writer Vincent Bonsignore’s 5 favorite Raiders stories of 2025
Review-Journal sports writer Vincent Bonsignore has been covering the Raiders since 2019. Here are his five favorite stories from 2025, along with a perspective on each piece:
1. Here’s a blueprint the Raiders can follow as they prepare to rebuild
The Raiders clearly have not gotten it right over the years. To finally build a consistent winner, we offered a blueprint on how they should attack this offseason. It’s going to take time and a lot of work.
2. Where did Raiders go wrong under Kelly and what can Olson fix?
The hiring of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was a colossal failure, and it spoke to the dysfunction at various levels of the Raiders’ operation. Kelly and coach Pete Carroll clearly were not on the same page. Kelly was making a myriad of mistakes in articulating his play-calling. How can they improve under interim Greg Olson? Or can they?
3. When might Las Vegas host another Super Bowl?
Las Vegas did such a phenomenal job hosting its first Super Bowl that the NFL is trying to get back as soon as possible. Las Vegas is now the front-runner to host the 2029 Super Bowl. It’s pretty crazy to think the Super Bowl is coming back so quickly, but here we are.
4. Tom Brady’s presence with Raiders already being felt
When Tom Brady was approved as a minority owner of the Raiders, he was expected to be far more than an investor. He is the head of football operations, and his influence keeps expanding. When it comes to major decisions, pretty much everything runs through Brady.
5. Raiders RB coach shares amazing story of learning father’s identity
The story of how Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough discovered the identity of his biological father is straight out of a Hallmark movie. McCullough shared the amazing details with the Review-Journal this year.
