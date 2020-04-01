Rodney Hudson contract restructured by Raiders
Up against the salary cap after a flurry of free agent signings and still needing to sign their upcoming draft class, a person with knowledge of the situation has confirmed the Raiders are restructuring the contract of veteran center Rodney Hudson, leaving with team with an extra $5.2 million to spend this year after being over the salary cap by $4 million after a slew of recent free-agent signings.
