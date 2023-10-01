Rookie Aidan O’Connell starts at quarterback for Raiders

With Jimmy Garoppolo out with a concussion, Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell got the first start of his career in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws during warm ups before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49rs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Aug 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell got the first start of his career in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

O’Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out with a concussion.

The Raiders saw the situation as a chance to help the development process of O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue, while also getting a chance to evaluate him.

O’Connell has impressed the club throughout the spring and summer with his performance in practice and during the preseason. The choice came down to O’Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer, but O’Connell achieves short-term and potentially long-range objectives.

