Rookie Aidan O’Connell starts at quarterback for Raiders
With Jimmy Garoppolo out with a concussion, Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell got the first start of his career in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. —
O’Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out with a concussion.
The Raiders saw the situation as a chance to help the development process of O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue, while also getting a chance to evaluate him.
O’Connell has impressed the club throughout the spring and summer with his performance in practice and during the preseason. The choice came down to O’Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer, but O’Connell achieves short-term and potentially long-range objectives.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
