Rookie Raiders QB unfazed about wearing Derek Carr’s No. 4

A quarterback wearing the familiar No. 4 jersey is expected to take a bunch of snaps in the Raiders’ preseason opener against the 49ers on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) sets up to pass during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No, Derek Carr has not been traded back to Las Vegas.

That would be rookie Aidan O’Connell, who figures to get a majority of the offensive snaps against San Francisco. Less than a year after the Raiders parted ways with Carr, their longtime quarterback and the club’s record holder for career passing yards and touchdowns, they outfitted O’Connell with a jersey with Carr’s number on it.

At the time, it ruffled the feathers of many of Carr’s ardent fans — and probably will for some time. But without being disrespectful to the Raiders’ former quarterback, O’Connell isn’t making a big deal of it.

“It was the number that was given to me,” O’Connell said. “I really don’t care what number I play with. I’ll play with any number. I don’t worry too much about that.”

Listed as the Raiders’ third-string quarterback, O’Connell is quickly finding out that when he steps into the huddle he is no longer viewed a 23-year-old rookie quarterback in his first NFL training camp.

He is the leader of the offense.

The ace up his sleeve in those moments is the work he’s put in beforehand. That enables him to command the situation rather than be intimidated by it.

“It comes with preparation,” O’Connell said. “You have to prepare. And when you get in the huddle, have confidence that you know what you’re gonna do and know what everybody else’s job is.”

The firm grip he’s shown so far in camp is a testament to that. O’Connell has had many more good moments than bad. The decisiveness he has displayed at the line of scrimmage and when dropping back to pass is evidence that the fourth-round pick already has a solid foundation under him.

O’Connell, who walked on at Purdue and battled from eighth on the quarterback depth chart to the starting role, has shown a live arm, accuracy and vision — all the traits the Raiders touted upon drafting him.

“I think the time he spent on (preparation) has been coming to fruition in practice,” Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said.

That is pretty good praise for a young prospect digesting a scheme and system that veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer describes as “not an easy offense to learn.”

As Hoyer put it: “I mean, look, when I was a rookie, you’re swimming at some point. So, he’s done a great job of kind of staying on schedule, and he does a great job. He’s throwing the ball really well.”

So far so good for a player the Raiders are counting on to leapfrog Hoyer at some point this season to become Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup.

And potentially grow into something much more.

That process will take a big step forward when the Raiders welcome the 49ers to Henderson for a pair of joint practices Thursday and Friday. Even more so on Sunday when the Raiders host the 49ers in a preseason game.

Garoppolo is not likely to play, and whatever action Hoyer sees is expected to be minimal. That means O’Connell should get plenty of snaps.

“It’s another opportunity for our team to work hard and play against somebody different,” O’Connell said. “But for us, it really has to remain the same. Know our assignment, do our job and work hard to do that.”

