Rookie Tanner Muse adds versatility to Raiders’ linebackers

By making a big splash in free agency at linebacker, the Raiders completely changed the complexion and dynamics of a position that was a weakness.

The Raiders selected just one linebacker during the draft, and in Clemson’s Tanner Muse they added a player who was mostly a safety in college but will make the transition to linebacker in the NFL.

The bulk of the work the Raiders did at linebacker, a position that was a major weakness last year, came in free agency with the additions of Los Angeles Rams standout Cory Littleton and Chicago Bears up-and-comer Nick Kwiatkoski.

Muse was a bit of an afterthought on a star-studded Clemson defense, but digging into tape means continually seeing his No. 19 jersey showing up and making plays. Even sharing the field with dominating prospects, Muse stood out.

As a perceived tweener, though — maybe not athletic enough to play safety in the NFL and perhaps not big enough to play linebacker — made it difficult for NFL scouts and talent evaluators to project where he’d fit at the next level.

That changed suddenly at the NFL combine when ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash, solidifying himself as a legitimate draft prospect and catching the attention of Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. Just to be sure Muse had a grasp on linebacker, Mayock put Muse through some mental exercises during a video-conference meeting. Muse put on a clinic on linebacker run fits, and Mayock was sold.

The Raiders selected Muse in the third round with the 100th pick. The initial plan is for him to play special teams while training at the weakside and strongside linebacker positions. But it would be a mistake to write off his rookie season as a transition year.

In today’s NFL, where matchup and situational football is so prevalent, Muse can line up all over the field, depending on the situation. Whether it’s running with tight ends in pass coverage or spying a multi-dimensional quarterback to protect against his running ability, Muse is a chess-piece type player with the speed and intelligence to pull off specific roles.

As a result, keeping him off the field might be difficult.

With one starting linebacker spot open — and no clear-cut candidate to lock it down — Muse will get every opportunity in camp to earn significant playing time. At worst the Raiders have a willing special teams ace with a future as a starting linebacker.

Littleton was the best linebacker on the market, and the Raiders needed to breath life into a barren position. Provided he maintains his level of play from his years with the Rams, Littleton solves a major Raiders problem as a linebacker capable of defending the pass. His ability to excel in zone and man coverage, while also being able to run and hit in the run game, fills major needs for the Raiders.

Kwiatkoski spent most of his time as a rotational player for the Bears, although when given the chance to start over the last seven games last season he showed he can be productive playing significant snaps.

Pro Football Focus has ranked Kwiatkoski, who will call the Raiders’ defense, one of the 15 best off-ball linebackers in the NFL since 2017. According to their evaluation, he is one of six linebackers over that time to achieve a grade of 70 or above in run, pass and pass-rush defense.

Littleton and Kwiatkoski’s arrival in Las Vegas changes the complexion of the Raiders’ linebacker room, and in a fast, creative division like the AFC West, it puts them in a much better position to compete.

Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee and Ukeme Eligwe are among the candidates for the starting job alongside Littleton and Kwiatkoski, although Muse is expected to challenge for playing time. Derrick Moncrief, Quentin Poling, Nick Usher, Kyle Wilber and Te’von Coney are in the mix for roster spots.

