Raiders

Running back among inactives for the Raiders Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2021 - 11:45 am
 
Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs to practice warm ups at the Raiders Headquarters a ...
Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) runs to practice warm ups at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders running back Peyton Barber, who suffered a toe injury on Monday against the Chargers, will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Barber is one of four Raiders on the inactive list, joining defensive end Malcolm Koonce, defensive tackle Damion Square and offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

