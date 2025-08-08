Say it ain’t so: Former Raiders coach helping out at Chiefs camp

Former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was seen in Chiefs colors this week while serving as an adviser at Kansas City’s training camp.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with linebacker Antonio Pierce (58) during an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Philadelphia EaglesSunday, Jan. 11, 2009 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, left, laughs with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce following an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Antonio Pierce often talked about bleeding silver and black during his time coaching the Raiders, the team he grew up loving.

That’s why it was stunning for fans to see him in Chiefs colors this week. Pierce, who was coached during his playing days by Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, was brought in as an adviser during training camp.

“Antonio and I have been close for a long time,” Spagnuolo said Thursday.

Pierce was Spagnuolo’s middle linebacker during the Giants’ 2007 season, which ended with a victory in Super Bowl 42. Now Pierce is doing his part to help his former mentor.

“Obviously, looking at Antonio and what he’s like now, he’s been a coach and he’s been a head coach and it’s nice to have that when you’re a defensive coordinator,” Spagnuolo said. “I have a lot of respect for Antonio, and the guys loved having him. He’s given them feedback from a players standpoint, a head coach standpoint and maybe we will ask him about some Las Vegas Raiders stuff.”

Spagnuolo was smiling during that last line. But the thought of Pierce offering insight to the Chiefs would have seemed comical during his time as the Raiders coach.

Apparently, time smooths all emotions.

Pierce isn’t the first former Raiders coach to serve as a special assistant during Chiefs training camp. Jon Gruden wore red and yellow during multiple practices last August.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.