Settlement reached in bankruptcy case of ex-Raiders coach

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and his wife’s bankruptcy case was dismissed last month after mediation with two automotive companies led to settlements.

Pierce and his wife, Jocelyn Pierce, will pay a total of $7.2 million to their creditors, Hyundai Capital America and Nissan Motor Acceptance Company, according to records filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Arizona.

The case was dismissed April 29 and closed May 30.

Jocelyn Pierce filed for bankruptcy last summer to “protect her assets and those of the marital community.” The Pierces owed more than $28 million to the two creditors, tied to car dealerships that Antonio Pierce invested in during the 2010s.

The court determined the Pierces had $9.26 million in assets as of July — $5.5 million in real estate and $3.76 million in personal property.

Jocelyn Pierce reached a settlement to pay $4.5 million of the $22.4 million owed to Nissan and $2.7 million of the $5.8 million owed to Hyundai.

Of the $4.5 million owed to Nissan, two payments of $750,000 each were made before March 1, according to the Pierce’s bank statements provided to the court. The remaining amount will be paid in biannual payments of $500,000.

Of the $2.7 million owed to Hyundai, $750,000 was paid March 19, according to the bank statements. The remaining amount will be paid in quarterly payments of $130,000 beginning June 30.

The Pierces put up their home in Arizona and their three rental properties in California as collateral in the settlement.

Pierce was hired by the Raiders in 2022 as linebackers coach and took over as interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired Oct. 31, 2023. He was hired as full-time coach after the 2023 season.

Pierce went 9-17 and was fired after the 2024 season with three years left on a four-year deal.

An expense report filed in July noted that Pierce was making about $583,000 per month from the Raiders at the time, according to court documents.

The Pierce’s latest bank statements from November to March filed with the court showed varying amounts paid to the coach by the Raiders. He was paid $358,954 in November, $285,756 in December, $204,385 in January, $201,463 in February and $100,912 in March.

