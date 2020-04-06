Shane Lechler, Khalil Mack among ex-Raiders on NFL All-Decade team

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack smiles before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Three former Raiders players have been selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team spanning 2010 to 2019.

Punter Shane Lechler, linebacker Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were among the 55 players selected to the team in a vote by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee.

Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible to be considered.

Mack, who the Raiders drafted fifth overall in 2014, played four seasons with the Raiders before being traded in 2018 for first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a 2019 sixth-round pick. Mack had 40.5 sacks over his four seasons with the Raiders and had 61.5 sacks total for the decade.

Lechler, a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2000, played 13 seasons with the Raiders, including three during the 2010-2019 decade. Lechler averaged 50.8 yards per punt in 2011. In the seven seasons Lechler played in the decade he averaged 47.8 yards per punt.

Patterson played one year for the Raiders (2017) and averaged 28.3 yards per kick off with one touchdown. For the decade Patterson had seven kickoff returns for touchdowns while averaging 29.9 yards per return.

