Shedeur Sanders to the Raiders after all? Don’t count it out

Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and he still could be available when the Raiders pick in the second round Friday.

From Stabler to Russell to Carr, Raiders have spotty draft history at QB

Hill: Talent aside, Jeanty might have been wrong pick for Raiders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Could the Raiders end up with Shedeur Sanders after all?

That all of a sudden is a real possibility after the Colorado quarterback wasn’t taken in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday.

The Raiders have the fifth pick in Friday’s second round. Of the four teams that draft ahead of them, the Browns are the only one that could be a viable landing spot for Sanders.

Cleveland has the first and fourth picks in the second round. But multiple league sources indicated on Thursday that they thought the Browns will use those picks to fill other needs.

The Texans pick second, but have C.J. Stroud. The Titans pick third, but drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick of the draft.

Barring trades, the Raiders then would be in position to draft Sanders, who has been connected to them for more than a year.

He’s not the only quarterback who has piqued their interest. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, one of the Raiders’ 30 visits during the draft evaluation process, is still on the board.

Other players who might interest the Raiders in the second round are:

— Marshall edge rusher Mike Green;

— Michigan cornerback Will Johnson;

— South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori;

— Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander;

— East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel;

— Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins;

— Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden.

The Raiders also have the fourth pick in Friday’s third round.

General manager John Spytek said he is eager to get started again and did not rule out a trade to pick up more draft assets.

“I see a lot of good players that are going to be available at 37 (overall), and maybe an opportunity to move down and get a few more picks to get more of those players,” he said. “We’ll have a good plan in place.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.