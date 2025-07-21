Sincere McCormick looks to carve out role behind Raiders’ star rookie

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick appeared on the verge of a breakout before an injury ended his 2024 season. Now, he’s expected to play behind rookie Ashton Jeanty.

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) catches a pass during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is gang tackled by the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick probably figured there would be a path to a large role in 2025 after he jump-started a woeful running game with breakout performances late last season.

Then, as he was rehabbing from an ankle injury that prematurely ended his promising 2024 season, the team drafted a generational talent at running back who figures to have a stranglehold on the bulk of the backfield duties for years to come.

It could have been a deflating moment for McCormick, but that’s never been part of his mindset. He understands his role for now is to help mentor Jeanty.

“I know I can still make an impact on the team in a lot of ways,” McCormick said. “Ashton is coming into this room as a younger guy, like a little brother, and it’s my job to help give him the keys. Everyone in the room is supporting each other, and I can’t wait to see him on the field.”

McCormick, a two-time Conference USA player of the year at Texas-San Antonio, saw his first regular-season action in his third year with the Raiders.

His first featured role came in a Week 13 loss to the Chiefs when he had 64 yards rushing on 12 carries to earn the start the following week at Tampa Bay. He ran for 78 yards against the Buccaneers, posting more than 5 yards per carry in those two appearances for a team that was last in the NFL in that category at well below 4 yards per attempt.

He was finally starting to generate a great deal of buzz before hurting his ankle early in a loss to the Falcons in Week 15.

McCormick said he finally started feeling around 100 percent in May, and he looked great during organized team activities and minicamp.

He’s determined not to lament what could have been had he stayed healthy the final month of last season.

“I’ve overcome adversity so many times in my life. This was just another hiccup,” he said. “But they say if you get knocked down, you not only have to get right back up but come out swinging even harder. I put in a lot of work, a lot of effort.”

Now, he feels as if it’s full steam ahead.

“I feel like I never skipped a beat when I came back for OTAs,” he said. “It’s my fourth year, and I’m coming for it all. Make sure people remember my name and make sure my people back home are proud of me.”

One difference for McCormick entering this year is that everyone has seen what he’s capable of doing. While he was a college star at UTSA and has shown flashes of his immense talent during the preseason, it’s different to put regular-season success on film.

“That was big, but it’s just something I’ve always done,” McCormick said. “Grinding from the bottom and showing my faith. I came in undrafted, and that was already a chip on my shoulder. But I was never going to give up. I’m always going to bet on myself no matter the outcome.”

