Smith apologizes for making obscene gesture toward fans Sunday

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith apologized Wednesday for making an obscene gesture toward fans following his team's loss to the Browns.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts to fans as he exits the field after losing 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during a warm up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith apologized Wednesday for making an obscene gesture in the direction of fans as he walked off the field following Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

“First of all, I would like to apologize, obviously, to the fans, to the fan base of Raider Nation,” Smith said in his first media availability since the incident. “I made a poor judgment out of frustration, and that’s not an excuse.”

Smith’s gesture was captured by fans on video as well as photographers shooting the game. Smith, who was booed by fans in his home stadium Sunday, made a similar gesture toward a Seahawks fan who was taunting him in his return to Seattle on Aug. 7.

“I’ve got to be better than that and I’ve got to hold myself to a higher standard,” Smith said Wednesday. “In that moment, I didn’t. I’m sincerely apologetic and very sorry, obviously, for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen for me again.”

The team issued a statement late Wednesday night after images and video of Smith’s gesture began circulating.

“The Raiders are aware of an obscene gesture made by Geno Smith towards fans following Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium,” the team said in its statement. “We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno. We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously.”

