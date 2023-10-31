59°F
Raiders News

Sources deny report that Davante Adams has asked for trade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 10:05 am
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field following the team’s loss t ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch during the second half of an ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch with Detroit Lions cornerbac ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) closing in during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) clutches his helmet after failing to make a catch agai ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) clutches his helmet after failing to make a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As the Raiders continue to monitor the trade market before Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline, one player who appears to be staying put is star wide receiver Davante Adams.

According to people with knowledge of the situation, Adams has not requested to be traded. A report surfaced Tuesday suggesting he asked the Raiders to move him, but that was immediately shot down.

“He one-million percent has not requested a trade,” an industry source wrote in a text message.

Adams is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2022. He has expressed frustration on multiple occasions about the state of the offense, but remains committed to staying in Las Vegas as part of the ultimate solution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

