Sources deny report that Davante Adams has asked for trade
Raiders star Davante Adams, who has expressed his frustration this season, has not requested a trade, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
As the Raiders continue to monitor the trade market before Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline, one player who appears to be staying put is star wide receiver Davante Adams.
According to people with knowledge of the situation, Adams has not requested to be traded. A report surfaced Tuesday suggesting he asked the Raiders to move him, but that was immediately shot down.
“He one-million percent has not requested a trade,” an industry source wrote in a text message.
Adams is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2022. He has expressed frustration on multiple occasions about the state of the offense, but remains committed to staying in Las Vegas as part of the ultimate solution.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
