‘Speed kills’ shirt among Henry Ruggs merchandise pulled after fatal crash

Less than 24 hours after Henry Ruggs was involved in a deadly crash, a shirt promoting the former Raiders wide receiver’s speed on the field with the words “Speed Kills” has been pulled from multiple merchandising websites.

While some online retailers, like BreakingT, no longer offered the non-team affiliated T-shirt, the Origishirt website still listed the shirt for sale as of Wednesday afternoon.

The former Raiders wideout was released from the team Tuesday night after he was involved in a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Ruggs faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to police.

Overnight, other merchandise bearing Ruggs’ name was scrubbed from the Raider Image and Nike websites, but jerseys are still available for purchase on Fanatics and NFL Shop. Ruggs’ jersey was listed at full price Wednesday on NFL Shop’s website, which noted his jersey was a best seller.

A check of four Raider Image stores — the flagship location at Allegiant Stadium, inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Bay, at Town Square outdoor mall and at Galleria Mall — revealed all Ruggs-related merchandise had been removed. In addition, the Fanzz store in the Galleria had several Raiders jerseys but none for Ruggs.

Ruggs’ likeness was also no longer available on the interactive touchscreen video boards at the Allegiant Stadium location, where fans can pull up a large photo and information on the current roster and some Raiders legends.

Online retailer Pro Image Sports still had Ruggs’ jerseys for sale on its website, with a noted price drop from $120 to $50 Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives from the Raider Image and Fanatics didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Ruggs’ merchandise.

