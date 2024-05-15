92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Sportsbook offers odds on which QB will start for Raiders in Week 1

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Perform ...
New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
The Raiders play the Green Back Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 9, 2023. (Heidi Fang/L ...
Allegiant Stadium hosting 2-day event to hire game day and event staff
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders front office executive leaves for job with Lions
Jon Gruden-NFL dispute must go to arbitration, Nevada Supreme Court rules
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL footba ...
3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 

Coach Antonio Pierce said last week second-year pro Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to take the Raiders’ first reps this summer, with veteran Gardner Minshew going second as they battle to be the team’s starting quarterback.

At least one sportsbook doesn’t believe that will be the case for long.

DraftKings Sportsbook, which does not operate in Nevada, has installed Minshew as a -200 favorite to be the Raiders’ Week 1 starter.

Bettors favoring O’Connell can get paid +140 on their investment.

The bet is graded based on who takes the first offensive snap of the season as opposed to who is announced as the starter, so an injury to either player could shift the market.

The Raiders are not the only team with a bettable quarterback competition at DraftKings.

Bo Nix has been installed as a -425 favorite in Denver ahead of Jarrett Stidham (+450) and Zach Wilson (10-1). Minnesota’s Sam Darnold is a -155 favorite over first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (+120). Veteran Jacoby Brissett is a -250 choice over third overall pick Drake Maye (+190) in New England.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A closer look at all 8 players drafted by the Raiders
recommend 2
Do the Raiders finally land a QB in early 2025 mock draft?
recommend 3
Maxx Crosby ‘guarantees’ Chiefs wouldn’t have planted flag on Raiders logo
recommend 4
Raiders’ 1st-round pick Brock Bowers grew up in 49ers household
recommend 5
Raiders not immune from jokes during Tom Brady roast
recommend 6
Raiders QB changes jersey number before 2nd season