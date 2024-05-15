Sportsbook offers odds on which QB will start for Raiders in Week 1

One sportsbook is taking odds on who will come out on top of the Raiders’ starting quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Coach Antonio Pierce said last week second-year pro Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to take the Raiders’ first reps this summer, with veteran Gardner Minshew going second as they battle to be the team’s starting quarterback.

At least one sportsbook doesn’t believe that will be the case for long.

DraftKings Sportsbook, which does not operate in Nevada, has installed Minshew as a -200 favorite to be the Raiders’ Week 1 starter.

Bettors favoring O’Connell can get paid +140 on their investment.

The bet is graded based on who takes the first offensive snap of the season as opposed to who is announced as the starter, so an injury to either player could shift the market.

The Raiders are not the only team with a bettable quarterback competition at DraftKings.

Bo Nix has been installed as a -425 favorite in Denver ahead of Jarrett Stidham (+450) and Zach Wilson (10-1). Minnesota’s Sam Darnold is a -155 favorite over first-round pick J.J. McCarthy (+120). Veteran Jacoby Brissett is a -250 choice over third overall pick Drake Maye (+190) in New England.

