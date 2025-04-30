86°F
Raiders News

Spytek makes 2 hires in front office after 1st draft with Raiders

Raiders General Manager John Spytek speaks during the 2025 NFL pre-draft press conference as he ...
Raiders General Manager John Spytek speaks during the 2025 NFL pre-draft press conference as head coach Pete Carroll looks on at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 3:57 pm
 

Raiders general manager John Spytek, fresh off his first draft with the organization, has a new lieutenant.

The club hired Brian Stark as an assistant general manager, the team announced Wednesday. Stark joins the Raiders after spending 13 years in the Broncos front office. He and Spytek overlapped in Denver for three seasons.

Stark replaces Champ Kelly, the former interim general manager who left the Raiders in February a month after Spytek was hired.

Stark interviewed for the Broncos general manager job in 2021, as did Kelly and former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler. The job went to George Paton, who is still with the team.

The Raiders also named Johnathon Stigall their assistant director of college scouting Wednesday.

Stigall has spent 27 seasons in the NFL, including the past 11 with the Jets. He was a scout for the Browns when Spytek was the team’s director of college scouting.

