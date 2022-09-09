Staff predictions on Raiders’ season-long proposition wagers

The Vegas Nation staff makes picks on several season-long prop bets, from Maxx Crosby sacks to how many games the Raiders will win against AFC West opponents.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads the field at the end of a NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here is a look at 10 prop bets on the Raiders’ season posted at various sportsbooks with selections and reasoning from five members of the Vegas Nation staff:

Total Wins: 8.5

Ed Graney: OVER — Said a 9-8 record since the summer. Not changing now.

Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — The Raiders will win a minimum of 11 games.

Adam Hill: OVER — This team is going to be far better than last year, even if it doesn’t show up in the standings. A 9-8 mark against this schedule will be impressive.

Sam Gordon: OVER — The division is loaded and the schedule is challenging, but the Raiders are talented enough to find nine wins somewhere.

Heidi Fang: OVER — The division and schedule will be tough, but the Raiders will come away with at least 10 wins.

Wins in the division: 2.5

Ed Graney: OVER — Will beat each AFC West team once.

Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — At the very least, they will be 3-3.

Adam Hill: UNDER — Two wins at home for sure, but can they find one on the road?

Sam Gordon: OVER — Expecting a .500 mark in division play.

Heidi Fang: UNDER — They’ll split with the Chargers and Broncos, lose twice to the Chiefs.

Derek Carr passing yards: 4,450

Ed Graney: OVER — Threw for 4,804 last year without Davante Adams.

Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — Like, way over.

Adam Hill: OVER — In this offense, with the increased production of the running backs in the passing game, this should be a breeze.

Sam Gordon: OVER — Carr is flanked by the best group of pass catchers he’s ever had.

Heidi Fang: OVER — With the three-headed monster of Darren Waller, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Carr figures to throw the football 40 times a game and grab close to 300 yards a game.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 750.5

Ed Graney: UNDER — Running back by committee. The Patriot Way.

Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — Raiders run game will be by committee.

Adam Hill: UNDER — Even though Jacobs has looked fast and healthy in camp, there will be a great deal of competition for carries and he will be protected for the stretch run.

Sam Gordon: OVER — It’s a contract year for Jacobs, who has topped that mark in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Heidi Fang: OVER — He’ll be utilized more early and often to set the tone in the run game.

Davante Adams receiving yards: 1,200.5

Ed Graney: UNDER — Too many capable options, even for someone this talented.

Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — But not by much.

Adam Hill: OVER — The connection between Carr and Adams, dating all the way back to college, is real and has only been strengthened throughout training camp.

Sam Gordon: OVER — He’s the best receiver in football, he’s in his prime and he’s open. All the time.

Heidi Fang: UNDER — A little more than 1,000 yards is feasible. Carr will have many mouths to feed. Anticipate a lot of double coverage on Adams.

Davante Adams receptions: 99.5

Ed Graney: UNDER — See above comment.

Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — At least 100.

Adam Hill: OVER — That’s an average of 5.85 grabs per game. He may have a quarter or two this season when he catches six passes.

Sam Gordon: UNDER — Renfrow caught more than 100 passes last season and Waller did the same in 2020 when he last played all 16 games.

Heidi Fang: UNDER — There just may be too many mouths to feed.

Hunter Renfrow receptions: 77.5

Ed Graney: OVER — Had 103 last season. Even with Adams, won’t dip this much.

Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — But he may have his best season, via impact.

Adam Hill: OVER — Slots have great success under Josh McDaniels and Renfrow is as good a route runner as there is in the league.

Sam Gordon: OVER — McDaniels’ offense is kind to slot receivers.

Heidi Fang: OVER — When Adams is double-covered, Carr will lean on his clutch, go-to receiver.

Darren Waller receiving touchdowns: 5.5

Ed Graney: UNDER — Has only eclipsed the number once in the last three seasons.

Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — Lots of red zone weapons

Adam Hill: UNDER — Waller should be a primary target in the red zone, but there was so much valuable time missed in the offseason.

Sam Gordon: UNDER — He’s only topped this mark one time and he’s sharing targets now with better players.

Heidi Fang: OVER — Assuming he returns in Week 1, Waller will lead the team in touchdowns.

Maxx Crosby sacks: 9.75

Ed Graney: OVER — Kid hasn’t been blocked at all in practice. He’s obsessed.

Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — Crosby in line for a big, big season.

Adam Hill: OVER — He appears to be on an absolute mission entering this year.

Sam Gordon: OVER — Crosby was dominant in training camp and is flanked by another dominant pass rusher in Chandler Jones, whom offenses will also have to scheme for.

Heidi Fang: OVER — Last season, Yannick Ngakoue had more than Maxx. This is Maxx’s year to put up big numbers.

Denzel Perryman tackles: 114.5

Ed Graney: OVER — Looking at second straight Pro Bowl season.

Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — He may come off field more than he did last year.

Adam Hill: UNDER — His career-high in six years was 73 before more than doubling that on his way to 154 stops last season. He’ll get close, but not quite to this number.

Sam Gordon: UNDER — Last year was his first eclipsing 100.

Heidi Fang: OVER — Anyone who wears a beanie in plus 100–degree weather cannot be stopped.