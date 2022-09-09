Staff predictions on Raiders’ season-long proposition wagers
The Vegas Nation staff makes picks on several season-long prop bets, from Maxx Crosby sacks to how many games the Raiders will win against AFC West opponents.
Here is a look at 10 prop bets on the Raiders’ season posted at various sportsbooks with selections and reasoning from five members of the Vegas Nation staff:
Total Wins: 8.5
Ed Graney: OVER — Said a 9-8 record since the summer. Not changing now.
Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — The Raiders will win a minimum of 11 games.
Adam Hill: OVER — This team is going to be far better than last year, even if it doesn’t show up in the standings. A 9-8 mark against this schedule will be impressive.
Sam Gordon: OVER — The division is loaded and the schedule is challenging, but the Raiders are talented enough to find nine wins somewhere.
Heidi Fang: OVER — The division and schedule will be tough, but the Raiders will come away with at least 10 wins.
Wins in the division: 2.5
Ed Graney: OVER — Will beat each AFC West team once.
Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — At the very least, they will be 3-3.
Adam Hill: UNDER — Two wins at home for sure, but can they find one on the road?
Sam Gordon: OVER — Expecting a .500 mark in division play.
Heidi Fang: UNDER — They’ll split with the Chargers and Broncos, lose twice to the Chiefs.
Derek Carr passing yards: 4,450
Ed Graney: OVER — Threw for 4,804 last year without Davante Adams.
Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — Like, way over.
Adam Hill: OVER — In this offense, with the increased production of the running backs in the passing game, this should be a breeze.
Sam Gordon: OVER — Carr is flanked by the best group of pass catchers he’s ever had.
Heidi Fang: OVER — With the three-headed monster of Darren Waller, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Carr figures to throw the football 40 times a game and grab close to 300 yards a game.
Josh Jacobs rushing yards: 750.5
Ed Graney: UNDER — Running back by committee. The Patriot Way.
Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — Raiders run game will be by committee.
Adam Hill: UNDER — Even though Jacobs has looked fast and healthy in camp, there will be a great deal of competition for carries and he will be protected for the stretch run.
Sam Gordon: OVER — It’s a contract year for Jacobs, who has topped that mark in each of his first three NFL seasons.
Heidi Fang: OVER — He’ll be utilized more early and often to set the tone in the run game.
Davante Adams receiving yards: 1,200.5
Ed Graney: UNDER — Too many capable options, even for someone this talented.
Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — But not by much.
Adam Hill: OVER — The connection between Carr and Adams, dating all the way back to college, is real and has only been strengthened throughout training camp.
Sam Gordon: OVER — He’s the best receiver in football, he’s in his prime and he’s open. All the time.
Heidi Fang: UNDER — A little more than 1,000 yards is feasible. Carr will have many mouths to feed. Anticipate a lot of double coverage on Adams.
Davante Adams receptions: 99.5
Ed Graney: UNDER — See above comment.
Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — At least 100.
Adam Hill: OVER — That’s an average of 5.85 grabs per game. He may have a quarter or two this season when he catches six passes.
Sam Gordon: UNDER — Renfrow caught more than 100 passes last season and Waller did the same in 2020 when he last played all 16 games.
Heidi Fang: UNDER — There just may be too many mouths to feed.
Hunter Renfrow receptions: 77.5
Ed Graney: OVER — Had 103 last season. Even with Adams, won’t dip this much.
Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — But he may have his best season, via impact.
Adam Hill: OVER — Slots have great success under Josh McDaniels and Renfrow is as good a route runner as there is in the league.
Sam Gordon: OVER — McDaniels’ offense is kind to slot receivers.
Heidi Fang: OVER — When Adams is double-covered, Carr will lean on his clutch, go-to receiver.
Darren Waller receiving touchdowns: 5.5
Ed Graney: UNDER — Has only eclipsed the number once in the last three seasons.
Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — Lots of red zone weapons
Adam Hill: UNDER — Waller should be a primary target in the red zone, but there was so much valuable time missed in the offseason.
Sam Gordon: UNDER — He’s only topped this mark one time and he’s sharing targets now with better players.
Heidi Fang: OVER — Assuming he returns in Week 1, Waller will lead the team in touchdowns.
Maxx Crosby sacks: 9.75
Ed Graney: OVER — Kid hasn’t been blocked at all in practice. He’s obsessed.
Vinny Bonsignore: OVER — Crosby in line for a big, big season.
Adam Hill: OVER — He appears to be on an absolute mission entering this year.
Sam Gordon: OVER — Crosby was dominant in training camp and is flanked by another dominant pass rusher in Chandler Jones, whom offenses will also have to scheme for.
Heidi Fang: OVER — Last season, Yannick Ngakoue had more than Maxx. This is Maxx’s year to put up big numbers.
Denzel Perryman tackles: 114.5
Ed Graney: OVER — Looking at second straight Pro Bowl season.
Vinny Bonsignore: UNDER — He may come off field more than he did last year.
Adam Hill: UNDER — His career-high in six years was 73 before more than doubling that on his way to 154 stops last season. He’ll get close, but not quite to this number.
Sam Gordon: UNDER — Last year was his first eclipsing 100.
Heidi Fang: OVER — Anyone who wears a beanie in plus 100–degree weather cannot be stopped.