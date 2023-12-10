57°F
Raiders News

Star defensive end active for Raiders against Vikings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2023 - 11:39 am
 
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is chased by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 16-12. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

As expected, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is active for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Crosby has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that has limited him in practice over the last three weeks. But he will give it a go with the 5-7 Raiders facing almost must-win games over the last five weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, left tackle Kolton Miller is out with a shoulder injury that has already cost him two games this year.

The Raiders’ other inactives are linebacker Malik Reed, defensive linemen Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera, linebacker Amari Burney, Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the club’s emergency quarterback, and tight end Jesper Horsted.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

