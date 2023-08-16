101°F
Raiders News

Star Raiders receiver returns to practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 2:10 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams high fives a Raiders coach during a joint NFL foo ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams high fives a Raiders coach during a joint NFL football practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Davante Adams, who left the practice field on Friday after suffering a leg injury, was back at practice on Wednesday when the Raiders and Rams held a joint workout in Southern California.

Adams was joined by tight end Michael Mayer, who missed more than a week of workouts with an undisclosed injury, and Hunter Renfrow, who did not practice on Friday.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t believe anything serious occurred when Adams’ suffered the injury during a joint practice with the 49ers.

Adams’ history of rarely missing practices made it a good bet he would be back sooner rather than later.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

