Star Raiders receiver returns to practice

Davante Adams was joined by tight end Michael Mayer, who missed more than a week of workouts with an undisclosed injury, and Hunter Renfrow, who did not practice on Friday.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams high fives a Raiders coach during a joint NFL football practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Davante Adams, who left the practice field on Friday after suffering a leg injury, was back at practice on Wednesday when the Raiders and Rams held a joint workout in Southern California.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t believe anything serious occurred when Adams’ suffered the injury during a joint practice with the 49ers.

Adams’ history of rarely missing practices made it a good bet he would be back sooner rather than later.

