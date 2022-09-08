Starting role just the beginning for Raiders’ Eluemunor

Raiders’ right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has allowed himself to get comfortable when he achieves certain milestones in the past and doesn’t want to let it happen again.

One of the items on the checklist Jermaine Eluemunor made for himself at the start of 2022 was to become a starter on the Raiders’ offensive line.

Now that he is listed as the first-string right tackle on the depth chart and is in line to start Sunday’s opener on the road against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, he’s not about to do any victory laps.

He just wants to check that box off the list.

“It’s the beginning,” the London native said. “If I let that get to my head like I’m untouchable, I could go out there and have a terrible game going against one of the best (pass rushes) in the league. So I have to stay locked in and not let things like that affect my play.”

Eluemunor speaks from experience. The 2017 fifth-round pick has made 14 career starts, including three with the Raiders last season. He was an opening-day starter with the Patriots in 2020, but he believes he has too often seen making the starting lineup as achieving some sort of milestone.

Eluemunor insists those days are over.

“It means a lot to me, but in the past I’ve been a starter and I’ve kind of let it get to my head and affect me mentally out there like I had it made,” he said after Wednesday’s practice at the team facility. “Like, ‘I’m the man now. I’m the bleep.’ If I’m out there Sunday, I just have to take one play at a time and make sure I’m doing my best every single play to help the team win.”

He knows that will be a challenge, especially against a team with a duo like Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who can make life miserable on even the best offensive tackles in the league.

Eluemunor is confident in his preparation, citing his daily practice battles with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

“In a game it’s different,” he said. “Every play counts. You have to be on and if you’re not, they’ll expose you.”

Injury report

The Raiders released their first injury report of the season and it provided good health news ahead of Sunday’s opener. All players are healthy.

Everyone participated in full at practice and there are currently no injury designations for Sunday’s game.

It’s a rarity for an NFL game week and one that is almost exclusive to openers.

Audition

The Raiders hosted linebacker Jamie Collins, who had three stints with the Patriots, on a free-agent visit.

Collins was a second-round pick of New England in 2013 and has played in 122 games with the Patriots, Browns and Lions in his career.

The 32-year-old made two starts for the Lions before he was released last season and then returned to the Patriots, where he played in 10 games and made 10 starts.

Collins, a Southern Miss alum, has made 706 career tackles.

Jackson questionable

For the Chargers, prized offseason acquisition J.C. Jackson is out of a walking boot and is considered day-to-day just weeks after undergoing a minor procedure on his ankle.

Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday the team has not made a decision on whether the star cornerback would be able to play on Sunday, but he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

It would be a big loss. Jackson led the NFL in pass breakups and was second in interceptions as a member of the Patriots in 2021 and was signed to a big contract to help fix an anemic pass defense.

Raiders’ backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was a teammate with Jackson in New England and knows how big a loss it would be if he isn’t able to play in the opener.

“He’s obviously a really great person and player,” Stidham said Wednesday. “It was always fun going against him in practice the last three years every day. He’s a challenging corner and a really good player with a lot of talent that works really hard. He’s tremendous.” Raiders’ star receiver Davante Adams insists he won’t be affected by who lines up to cover him on Sunday.

“I don’t really get into that stuff too much because I like to focus on what I’m doing,” he said. “I feel like if I can lock in on that, it gives me the best opportunity to be successful rather than worrying about who’s in front of me.”

