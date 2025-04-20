Steals, busts and Bowers: A look back at Raiders’ last 4 NFL drafts

The Raiders have found some key performers and even a few stars in recent drafts, but overall their classes have been disappointing.

It’s the time of the year when fans can dream of a bright future for their favorite team thanks to a new batch of young prospects from the draft.

Few of those dreams have come true for the Raiders recently.

The team has had some bright spots, but its successes have been overshadowed by plenty of disappointments. The Raiders hope things are different this time around with new general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll in charge for this year’s draft, which begins Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Spytek and Carroll inherited a club that could use some immediate contributors after some high picks didn’t pan out. Here’s an overview of how the Raiders have done their last four drafts:

2021

This class didn’t get off to a great start.

The Raiders selected Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick, but he was cut in training camp before his second season. He is currently unsigned.

The rest of the group — which was put together by then-general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden — fared much better.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig, the Raiders’ second-round pick, started 64 games over his four seasons with the team and signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Panthers in March.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce, a third-round pick, had eight sacks his third season but missed all of 2024 with a knee injury. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract to return to the Raiders in March.

The team’s other third-round pick, linebacker Divine Deablo, spent four years in Las Vegas before signing a two-year, $14 million deal with the Falcons this offseason.

Fifth-round cornerback Nate Hobbs was a gem. He started 38 games over his four seasons with the Raiders before signing a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers in March.

The team’s other picks in the 2021 draft didn’t contribute as much. Fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie was traded after one year. Seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey started his rookie season on the practice squad but was later poached by the Texans.

2022

This draft was former general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels’ first with the Raiders. They moved their first- and second-round picks as part of the trade package for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Raiders used their third-round pick on offensive lineman Dylan Parham, who has been a steady presence for three seasons.

The Raiders then took running back Zamir White in the fourth round. He’s flashed some in his limited opportunities, but he disappointed in 2024 when he was given the chance to become the team’s top ball carrier.

Fourth-round pick Neil Farrell appeared in seven games as a rookie, but the defensive tackle was traded to the Chiefs in 2023.

Fifth-round pick Matthew Butler, another defensive tackle, has developed into a solid role player for the Raiders. He has appeared in 15 games the last three years.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., a seventh-round pick, has started 18 of the 46 games he’s played for the Raiders over the past three seasons. He remains with the team.

The Raiders’ other seventh-round pick, running back Brittain Brown, played in six games as a rookie before missing all of the 2023 campaign with an injury. He spent last year on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

2023

Ziegler and McDaniels began their second and final draft with the Raiders by selecting defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick.

Wilson has been frustrating at times and has just eight sacks his first 33 games. Still, the Raiders hope he can take another step his third season.

Tight end Michael Mayer, the team’s second-round pick, has 48 catches for 460 yards so far in his career. He missed six games last year for personal reasons.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a solid contributor as a third-round pick, with 66 catches for 870 yards through two seasons. Fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett was another solid find and has emerged as a starter.

The Raiders’ other third-round pick, defensive tackle Byron Young, was released before the 2024 season began. He was selected just a few spots ahead of an outside linebacker also named Byron Young, who is now a rising star with the Rams.

The Raiders took quarterback Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round of this draft as well. He is 7-10 as a starter through two seasons, though he is now behind Geno Smith on the depth chart.

Of the Raiders’ other picks, fifth-round safety Chris Smith II has become a special teams contributor and linebacker Amari Burney has received some playing time on defense. Seventh-round defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera played nine games before getting released midway through last season.

2024

Former general manager Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce found some talent in their lone draft with the franchise.

Tight end Brock Bowers had a record-breaking rookie season after being selected with the 13th overall pick. He appears destined to be one of the best players at his position for years to come.

Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson made 14 starts on the offensive line last year, and is expected to stick at center this season. Third-round pick DJ Glaze is the team’s projected starter at right tackle after a solid rookie campaign.

Fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson made seven starts at cornerback last season and could take on a more prominent role in 2025.

The Raiders’ other picks are still fighting for playing time.

Fifth-round linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and seventh-round safety Trey Taylor appeared mostly on special teams last season.

Sixth-round running back Dylan Laube fumbled his only NFL carry, though a fresh start under a new coaching staff could help him.

Seventh-round cornerback M.J. Devonshire spent his rookie season on the practice squad and will fight for a roster spot in training camp.

