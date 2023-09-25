Steelers fans take over Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night

Raiders fans appeared to be outnumbered in their own stadium when one of the NFL’s most popular teams came to Las Vegas for “Sunday Night Football.”

The Terrible Towels started waving more than an hour before kickoff of the Steelers-Raiders game on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium, signaling the arrival of Pittsburgh fans.

By the time the game started, it was difficult to tell which was the home team.

Steelers fans, armed with their trademark yellow rally towels, accounted for about 60 percent of the crowd, based on a sampling of estimates from assembled media in the press box.

One of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports, Steeler Nation was expected to turn out in full force for their first-ever game in Las Vegas.

That proved accurate.

The demand for tickets for fans of the visiting team drove the price on the secondary market to extreme levels.

Several resale sites reported the average cost of tickets was the highest for any regular-season game in the NFL this season, topping the Oct. 8 game that features the Cowboys visiting the 49ers.

About an hour before the game, the cheapest ticket on the no-fee online marketplace TickPick was $902 for a 300-level seat. Stubhub’s least expensive ticket was also in the 300 level and was listed for $971 before fees.

