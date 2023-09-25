88°F
Raiders News

Steelers fans take over Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2023 - 5:38 pm
 
Updated September 24, 2023 - 5:57 pm
Pittsburgh Steelers fans hold signs before an NFL football game between the Steelers and the La ...
Pittsburgh Steelers fans hold signs before an NFL football game between the Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Pittsburgh Steelers fans bring their music with them during tailgating before the first half of ...
Pittsburgh Steelers fans bring their music with them during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Catrina Raider chants for the team with other fans during tailgating before the first half of t ...
Catrina Raider chants for the team with other fans during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans get pumped up during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsb ...
Raiders fans get pumped up during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans grill up some chicken during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versu ...
Raiders fans grill up some chicken during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fans get pumped up during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsb ...
Raiders fans get pumped up during tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Road to get to the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, S ...
Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Road to get to the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans tailgate before a Raiders-Steelers football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, ...
Fans tailgate before a Raiders-Steelers football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Robert Lee, a lifelong Raiders fan, dances at a tailgate before a Raiders game against the Pitt ...
Robert Lee, a lifelong Raiders fan, dances at a tailgate before a Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Road to get to the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, S ...
Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Road to get to the Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Drive to attend a Raiders game against the Steelers at Allegiant ...
Fans walk across Mandalay Bay Drive to attend a Raiders game against the Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Raiders fan watches the team warm up on the field before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in ...
A Raiders fan watches the team warm up on the field before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson signs autographs for fans before a Raiders game a ...
Former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson signs autographs for fans before a Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders fans beg former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson for an autograph before a game a ...
Raiders fans beg former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson for an autograph before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Raiders fan poses for a photograph during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant ...
A Raiders fan poses for a photograph during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Raiders fan poses for a photograph during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant ...
A Raiders fan poses for a photograph during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Terrible Towels started waving more than an hour before kickoff of the Steelers-Raiders game on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium, signaling the arrival of Pittsburgh fans.

By the time the game started, it was difficult to tell which was the home team.

Steelers fans, armed with their trademark yellow rally towels, accounted for about 60 percent of the crowd, based on a sampling of estimates from assembled media in the press box.

One of the most rabid fan bases in all of sports, Steeler Nation was expected to turn out in full force for their first-ever game in Las Vegas.

That proved accurate.

The demand for tickets for fans of the visiting team drove the price on the secondary market to extreme levels.

Several resale sites reported the average cost of tickets was the highest for any regular-season game in the NFL this season, topping the Oct. 8 game that features the Cowboys visiting the 49ers.

About an hour before the game, the cheapest ticket on the no-fee online marketplace TickPick was $902 for a 300-level seat. Stubhub’s least expensive ticket was also in the 300 level and was listed for $971 before fees.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

