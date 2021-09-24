Steve Wynn to light torch before Raiders-Dolphins game

Casino mogul Steve Wynn will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before Sunday’s Raiders game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn, seen in 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a statement, the Raiders said Wynn “was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas. Wynn is well known for his expansion of Las Vegas and continues to pursue various entrepreneurial opportunities.”

The Raiders said the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, with “many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game.

“The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis’ legacy as the Raiders’ long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders’ Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis’ enduring vision that “the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders’ organization is the will to win.”

Earlier this month, former Nevada governor Brian Sandoval lit the torch before the Raiders home opener. Last month at the Raiders preseason home opener, Dr. Miriam Adelson, the co-founder of the Adelson Family Foundation and widow of Sheldon Adelson, was honored with a video detailing the countless charitable contributions of herself and the organization before lighting the torch.