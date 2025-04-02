Super Bowl-winning Raiders offensive lineman dies at 74

The Raiders announced Wednesday that one of the starting offensive linemen on their Super Bowl 11-winning team has died.

Quarterback Ken Stabler (12) of the Oakland Raiders gets off his pass behind perfect protection, as his team completes another touchdown en route to a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, at the XI Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., January 9, 1977. At extreme right is Viking defender Carl Eller (81), kept outside by Raiders tackle John Vella (75). At left are running back Mark Van Eeghen (30), and guard George Buehler (64). (AP Photo)

Former Raiders offensive lineman John Vella, a starter on their Super Bowl 11-winning team, died at the age of 74, the team said Wednesday.

A cause of death was not announced.

Vella played guard and tackle for the Raiders after being chosen out of USC in the second round of the 1972 draft. He played eight seasons for the organization and appeared in 92 games.

“The Raiders family mourns the passing of John Vella, a standout on the dominant Raider offensive lines of the 1970s and a starter on Oakland’s Super Bowl XI championship team,” the Raiders said in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Vella family at this time.”

Vella was the Raiders’ starter at right tackle in 1976 and played in all three of the team’s postseason games en route to its championship. The club defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl 11 at the Rose Bowl, just 17 miles from Vella’s high school in Sherman Oaks, California.

