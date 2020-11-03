Tanner Muse undergoes toe surgery, will miss remainder of season

Tanner Muse, the Raiders rookie linebacker from Clemson who has been on injured reserve since the end of training camp, undewent toe surgery on Monday

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders rookie linebacker Tanner Muse, who has been on injured reserve since the end of training camp, underwent toe surgery on Monday and will be sidelined the remainder of the season, according to a person close to the situation.

The Raiders drafted Muse in the third round out of Clemson, and he was in the process of making the move from college safety to NFL linebacker when he was set back with the toe issue during training camp. As a result, he was never able to showcase the speed and athletic ability that made him an attractive draft prospect.

Muse is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season.

It continues a rough injury year for Raiders rookies. Cornerback Damon Arnette, a first-round pick, has missed four consecutive games with a fractured right wrist that required surgery, and third-round wide receiver Bryan Edwards has missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

There is hope that Arnette and Edwards can return this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition, third-round running back Lynn Bowden was traded to the Miami Dolphins just prior to the regular season after struggling in training camp.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.