Texans rally to defeat Raiders, 27-24

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) is tackled by Oakland Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the first half of an NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

HOUSTON — The Raiders held leads of 14-7 and 21-13, but could not stave off a Texans comeback in Houston, falling 27-24.

The Texans got their comeback going with a drive that started late in the third quarter and finished early in the fourth with a four-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson to tight end Darren Fells. Houston elected to take the extra point instead of going for two, making the score 21-20, Raiders.

After the Raiders scored on a 44-yard field goal, the Texans marched down the field and scored on an impressive 9-yard touchdown from Watson to Fells. On first-and-goal from the Raiders 9, Watson escaped a potential sack in the backfield, adjusted his helmet, then fired a strike to Fells in the paint for a go-ahead score.

Down for the first time all game, the Raiders had to punt after a holding call on left guard Richie Incognito stalled their ensuing offensive drive.

The Raiders had two timeouts and the two-minute warning to stop the clock. But Carlos Hyde’s 20-yard run and a 9-yard completion from Watson to Fells for a first down just before the two-minute warning put the game out of reach. The Texans took three knees in victory formation to seal their win.

With the loss, the Raiders are now 3-4 on the 2019 season.

Notably, the Raiders lost their center Rodney Hudson to an ankle injury midway through the first quarter. Hudson did not return to the game. Undrafted rookie center Andre James replaced Hudson for the duration of the contest.

