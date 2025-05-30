Former Raider, ‘Ninja’ host finds his Legacy Brick at Allegiant

“American Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila played two of his four NFL seasons with the Raiders.

Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman spend more time on the Strip each year than many locals.

When the longtime “American Ninja Warrior” hosts aren’t calling the action on the patch of raw desert on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard, they make the most of their time in the city.

They’ve seen the biggest shows and eaten at the best restaurants. During a break from filming the show’s upcoming 17th season in September, Gbajabiamila used his pull as a former Raider to spend some time inside Allegiant Stadium.

“One of the fun moments,” he says, “was being on the field with Matt and saying, ‘You know, just for old time’s sake, let me see if I’ve still got it.’ ”

Iseman, a former second-team all-league tight end in high school, lined up against the former linebacker to pass block.

“Before I can move, Akbar does a swim move on me, and his elbow just grazes me on the forehead,” Iseman groans. “I get knocked back. I’m seeing stars. I’m about to pass out. When I come to, he’s already behind me celebrating tackling the quarterback. And I’m like, ‘Oh. That’s why he was in the NFL and I finished in high school.’ ”

“And we brought out the blue tent for Matt to go into concussion protocol,” Gbajabiamila jokes.

The sweetest part of the visit was yet to come.

Gbajabiamila grew up a Raiders fan in Los Angeles when the team was there, then signed with Oakland in 2003 as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. He spent two of his four NFL seasons with the team.

As part of the tour, Gbajabiamila found the Alumni Legacy Brick outside the stadium that bears his name.

“That was special. I found it just speaks to the class of the organization. They’ve always been that way,” Gbajabiamila says. “I wasn’t some Hall of Famer that played for the Raiders. But the fact that Mark Davis would take the time to really pay respect to everybody and anybody who wore the Silver and Black and spent a little bit of time with the Raiders, that was special.”

He’s thankful to have gotten to share that moment with his kids.

“It’s cool, you know what I mean? I may not be in the Hall of Fame, but I got a brick,” Gbajabiamila says. “You can’t take that away from me.”

“American Ninja Warrior” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on NBC.