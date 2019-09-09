The best, worst case scenarios for 6 Raiders in 2019 season

Here are the best and worst case scenarios for six members of the Raiders for the 2019 season.

JOSH JACOBS

Best case: He becomes the every-down back that is disappearing in the NFL, amassing 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns. He moves into the first round of 2020 fantasy drafts.

Worst case: He struggles with the rigors of being an every-down back in the NFL, giving credence to coach Jon Gruden’s preseason concern about how he would be able to handle the increased workload.

JON GRUDEN

Best case: He manages all the talent and personalities the organization has collected, working his magic on Derek Carr and proving he never lost a step in a decade away from coaching. He leads the team to a wild-card berth.

Worst case: He replaces Carr with Mike Glennon after a 1-7 start to play out the string before deciding broadcasting wasn’t so bad after all. He returns to the booth before the team ever makes it to Las Vegas.

JOHNATHAN ABRAM

Best case: He becomes a hard-hitting enforcer, showing versatility and range while becoming one of the best young strong safeties in the league. He also emerges as an outspoken team leader.

Worst case: He is flagged for unnecessary roughness so many times that he gets suspended midway through the season. He’s a bust, leaving the Raiders with a need for a new strong safety in Las Vegas.

DEREK CARR

Best case: He shows improvement in his second year under Jon Gruden and uses his new weapons on offense to lead the Raiders to a division title. In so doing, he reaffirms his reputation as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.

Worst case: He is reckless with the football, throwing too many damaging interceptions. He flames out and has to put a “For Sale” sign in front of the house he’s apparently building next to Gruden in Las Vegas.

VONTAZE BURFICT

Best case: He shows newly found maturity and remains healthy throughout the 2019 season, leading the Raiders to a vast defensive improvement and emerging as a forceful team leader.

Worst case: He gets suspended for another violation of player safety rules. When he comes back, he’s dogged by injuries. The Raiders’ defense (somehow) gets worse and the team looks to unload him.

