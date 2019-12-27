46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

The call on Carr will not be simple for Gruden, Raiders

By Greg A. Bedard Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

As the Raiders’ season winds down with or without a postseason berth, the focus will quickly shift to 2020.

Sure, the move to Las Vegas is a big part of the equation, but the question of who will be taking snaps from center is probably the most important one entering the offseason.

There have been some loose reports about the Raiders perhaps moving on from Derek Carr after this season. There will probably be more to come.

Carr’s contract allows them to move on from him at any point after this season with little impact on the team’s salary cap. But a move away from Carr will not be an economic decision — the team has some $60-plus million in cap space for next season with Carr on the books.

No, this will come down to a very simple question for coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock: Is Carr capable of making the plays needed to push this team over the top?

A careful examination of the coaches’ film in the second half of the season, with a special emphasis placed on the Raiders’ four-game losing streak that all but sunk their postseason hopes, revealed a mixed bag.

Mostly, Carr has played very good football for a team that is obviously lacking much high-end passing talent outside of tight end Darren Waller. But there were certainly times in each game when a more aggressive Carr could have taken some risks to give the Raiders a shot. And it seems like Gruden is looking for that type of player.

“I’m getting old now. I wanna let it fly,” Gruden told Chargers reporters last week. “… I want big plays. I want excitement. These bubble screens and check downs only go so far with me.

“I want to be aggressive and I want to try to make some big plays. Especially if you’ve got the offensive line and supporting cast to back it up.”

If the Raiders do at least start the process of adding to the position — and with just journeymen Mike Glennon and DeShone Kizer at the position, it would behoove them to give the team better options going forward — then these are the key moments when Carr could have lifted the team but did not.

Jets 34, Raiders 3

Oakland trailed 13-3 late in the second quarter and the team was looking for a spark on second-and-7. One of the staples of the West Coast offense is the smash concept, a two-player combination that stresses zone coverage with a short route paired with a corner route to the sideline. Waller went into the flat, and Zay Jones appeared to be open on the corner but Carr threw short left and incomplete to Jalen Richard.

On third down, Carr didn’t give Hunter Renfrow a chance at the first-down marker and the Raiders punted.

Chiefs 40, Raiders 9

Oakland trailed 21-0 with 1:15 left in the first half but, with the ball at the Kansas City 26, had a chance to stay in the game with a touchdown. The Chiefs switched coverages after the snap, but Waller had room in the middle of the field and Tyrell Willams deep right if Carr gave them a chance. Instead, he threw a low-percentage ball out of bounds left to Jones and had to settle for a field goal.

Titans 42, Raiders 21

If Gruden started to fall out of love with Carr, you could probably highlight three successive failed third downs in the third quarter in this crucial game as the turning point.

A 21-21 game quickly went to 42-21 and it started with the third-and-2 play at the Tennessee 39 with 11:18 left in the third.

The Titans came with pressure but the Raiders had it blocked. Still, Carr climbed the pocket sensing a chance to run for it, but he missed both Keelan Doss and Jones coming open if he was more patient. Carr was sacked and the Raiders punted.

On third-and-8 on the next drive, Carr had time and plenty of options in Waller (corner route), Williams (low crosser) and Jones (deep dig). Carr threw late and incomplete and the Raiders punted.

Titans led 28-21 and the Raiders faced third-and-4 when Carr appeared to change the play at the line to a bubble screen as he thought Tennessee was playing soft off-coverage. They actually came with a corner blitz and the play only gained 1 yard. Gruden can be seen exasperated on the sideline.

To make matters worse, quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the Titans to a touchdown on the ensuing possession, throwing a ball up to tight end Jonnu Smith. When Waller’s fumble was returned for a touchdown on the next possession, the game was over and Oakland’s best chance to make the postseason was gone quickly.

Jaguars 20, Raiders 16

Oakland could have taken a more commanding lead in the first half with better decisions by Carr. With five minutes left in the first quarter, Carr forced a ball to Waller in the end zone on third-and-7 when Jones and Richard both were better options on crossing routes. Oakland got a field goal.

On second-and-7 with 4:23 left in the second quarter, Carr threw a short checkdown incomplete to Josh Jacobs very quickly when Williams was open with one-on-one coverage across the field. Gruden could be seen showing frustration with his palms up.

Leading 16-6 with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter and looking to put the game away, Carr threw a checkdown for minus-3 yards when Jones, Waller and Williams were all in position to make a play to give the Raiders a more manageable distance on third down. Instead, Carr was sacked and they punted.

And possibly the worst decision made by Carr was with 27 seconds left and both Waller and Jones had a chance to make a play — heck, even a chance at a pass interference penalty — but Carr threw the ball out of bounds and burned nine valuable seconds. Even former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon was heard on the telecast pleading for Carr to just “throw it” to give Oakland a chance. Carr did not, and the Raiders fell in the final game at the Black Hole.

There’s a lot to like about Carr’s game. There were plenty of times he made terrific plays to give the Raiders a shot at winning. But when it comes down to it, Gruden prefers to be a swashbuckler without a conscience. He is unafraid to try the plays that are the difference between winning and losing — and quickly forgets when the plays don’t go his way.

If you’re a Carr backer, there’s plenty on tape that says he can get the job done with a better surrounding cast. If you think Carr just won’t be good enough at the end of the day to win a Super Bowl, there’s plenty there, too.

The smart play is for the Raiders to start on both paths — continue with Carr, but find the guy who will compete for his job at some point — and then make the difficult decision down the road. Because it’s certainly not black and white right now for the Silver and Black.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders continue to fight through injury riddled season - VIDEO
on Friday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that offensive guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Marquel Lee would be out for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team has suffered numerous injuries to key positions throughout the season. (Le'andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Richie Incognito Out Sunday Against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that offensive guard Richie Incognito will be out Sunday against the Chargers.
Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe - VIDEO
The Raiders signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe from the Jets' practice squad. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been nursing a rib injury since the Raiders' loss to the Jets but he looks ready to play Sunday against the Chargers. With Josh Jacobs out this week, newly signed running back Rod Smith has a chance to join the rotation.
Hunter Renfrow set to return against Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders rookie wide receiver is set to make his return from injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing the last 3 games with a rib injury
Trent Brown selected to play in Pro Bowl but injury ends his season - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown, along with center Rodney Hudson, was selected for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, however his season has come to an end due to a pectoral injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST