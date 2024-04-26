The pick is in: Raiders add to offense with 1st-round selection

The wait is over. Here is who the Raiders picked with their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass as Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman defends during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. As he showed in three seasons at Georgia, Bowers is a dynamic receiver with the ability to create separation, make contested catches and create big plays after the catch, along with being a more than capable blocker.(AP Photo/ Butch Dill, File)

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. In three seasons at Georgia, Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards in 40 games and scored 31 total touchdowns with five of them coming as a runner as the Bulldogs did whatever they could to get the ball in his hands. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

The Raiders have a new tight end.

The club selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday. Tight end was not a huge need for the Raiders after selecting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round last year. But the club felt Bowers was too good of a talent to pass up.

Bowers, a three-year starter, caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

