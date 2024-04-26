The pick is in: Raiders add to offense with 1st-round selection
The wait is over. Here is who the Raiders picked with their first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft.
The Raiders have a new tight end.
The club selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday. Tight end was not a huge need for the Raiders after selecting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round last year. But the club felt Bowers was too good of a talent to pass up.
Bowers, a three-year starter, caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns during his collegiate career.
This is a developing story. Ch
