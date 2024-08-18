97°F
The pick is in: Raiders name starting quarterback

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a yards on the run against the Dallas Cowboy ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a yards on the run against the Dallas Cowboys defense during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2024 - 11:04 am
 
Updated August 18, 2024 - 11:07 am

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce named Gardner Minshew the team’s starting quarterback Sunday.

Minshew got the nod over second-year pro Aidan O’Connell after a long battle between the two. The veteran was not decidedly better throughout the competition and wasn’t impressive in the preseason.

Minshew, in two games, completed just 16 of his 33 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. He connected on just 10 of his 21 passes for 95 yards in Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Minshew, 28, has started 37 games for three different teams in five NFL seasons. He’s 15-22 as a starting quarterback and has completed 891 of his 1,423 passes for 9,937 yards, 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

