There will be a fight at Maxx Crosby’s wedding — but that’s what he wants

Raiders star Maxx Crosby’s wedding was planned for Saturday long before one of his favorite fighters announced his return to UFC action for the same night.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares to go back on the field after the against the Los Angeles Rams scored during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Crosby, a massive fight fan, believes he has found a compromise.

“We’ve already had that discussion,” Crosby laughed when asked about whether he will be able to sneak a peek at the UFC 285 broadcast during the reception.

“The wedding is from like 4 to 10 or 11,” he said. “The main card will start around (7 p.m.), so things are kind of chill at that point. I’m definitely going to have a big TV ready, checking it out here and there during the wedding. I’ve got to. I’ve got to see my guy Jon Jones get the victory.”

Jones, whose younger brother Chandler is a friend and teammate of Crosby with the Raiders, flashed a big smile when informed of Crosby’s plan to view the fight during his wedding.

“It feels amazing to hear that to have the respect of him and so many great athletes and people around the world,” he said. “I’m flattered. I’m honored and now I just have to back it up.”

