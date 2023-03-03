59°F
Raiders News

There will be a fight at Maxx Crosby's wedding — but that's what he wants

Maxx Crosby Plans to Watch UFC 285 at His Wedding
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares to go back on the field after the against the L ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares to go back on the field after the against the Los Angeles Rams scored during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star Maxx Crosby’s wedding was planned for Saturday long before one of his favorite fighters announced his return to UFC action for the same night.

Crosby, a massive fight fan, believes he has found a compromise.

“We’ve already had that discussion,” Crosby laughed when asked about whether he will be able to sneak a peek at the UFC 285 broadcast during the reception.

“The wedding is from like 4 to 10 or 11,” he said. “The main card will start around (7 p.m.), so things are kind of chill at that point. I’m definitely going to have a big TV ready, checking it out here and there during the wedding. I’ve got to. I’ve got to see my guy Jon Jones get the victory.”

Jones, whose younger brother Chandler is a friend and teammate of Crosby with the Raiders, flashed a big smile when informed of Crosby’s plan to view the fight during his wedding.

“It feels amazing to hear that to have the respect of him and so many great athletes and people around the world,” he said. “I’m flattered. I’m honored and now I just have to back it up.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is shown in a commercial for the Dimopoulos Law Firm, an ad w ...
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
By / RJ

The suit stems from a Super Bowl ad that featured Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and UFC heavyweight Jon Jones.

