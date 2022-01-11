These chips come from the same ground the Raiders play on

Lay’s is connecting NFL fans to their favorite teams with their new Golden Grounds chips, made from potatoes grown in the soil from your favorite team’s fields.

Raiders-themed Lay's Golden Grounds (Lay's)

For most, chips are a necessary and favorite snack when watching football.

But what if you could combine your favorite snack with your favorite team?

Lay’s is helping Raiders fans do just that with their new Golden Grounds chips, made from potatoes grown in the soil from Allegiant Stadium.

Soil that was directly pulled from NFL stadiums and fields across the country was mixed into the Lay’s potato fields to create chips “infused with the grounds and glory of each NFL team.”

Golden Grounds will be the same classic Lay’s flavor fans have enjoyed for over 75 years.

Here’s how you can get your hands on some:

— Between January 11 and January 25, fans will have the chance to win a bag of these limited-edition chips by following @LAYS on Twitter.

— Keep an eye out for the Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets and then respond to the tweet showing your love for your favorite NFL team. (Pictures are encouraged.)

— Be sure to use #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes & the official NFL hashtag of your favorite team. (#RaiderNation for Raiders)

— See Official Rules at LAYS.COM/GOLDENGROUNDS.

Note: The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos are not included.

