Thunderbirds ready for flyover before Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game at Allegiant Stadium.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maj. Trevor Aldridge, a member of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, talks about the precision flying team’s flyover of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders’ first home game today.

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, are scheduled to arrive over the stadium about 5:15 p.m. as the national anthem is played.

Kickoff in the $2 billion stadium will happen shortly after that.

The Raiders play the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” on ESPN and ABC (KTNV-TV, Channel 13).