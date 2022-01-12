Ticket prices for Raiders-Bengals playoff game in record territory

Saturday’s NFL Wild Card Playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals in Cincinnati is the most expensive resale game for the home team on record.

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The average purchase price through Tuesday for the weekend showdown at Paul Brown Stadium is $228, according to ticket reseller TickPick. The cheapest ticket to get in the game sits at $240 — 40 percent higher than it was last Monday, when it was at $100. The cheapest ticket price exceeds the average price due to the sharp increase in price seen in the last 24 hours.

As the game approaches, the average purchase price will continue to rise, TickPick said.

The most expensive purchase for the game is two tickets in Section 109, Row 1 for $1,175 per ticket ($2,350 total), TickPick said.

Competing ticket broker site StubHub lists its cheapest ticket to get in the game at $217.93 when searching for a pair of tickets, with 2,056 tickets available as of Tuesday.

Here’s how the other NFL playoff games compare:

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles: Average purchase price, $343; cheapest ticket, $231.

— Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers: Average purchase price, $343; cheapest ticket, $176.

— Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers: Average purchase price, $260; cheapest ticket, $153.

— Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals: Average purchase price, $199; cheapest ticket, $80.

— Buffalo Bills-New England Patriots: Average purchase price, $183; cheapest ticket, $80.

