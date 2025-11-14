Tickets for Raiders-Cowboys ‘MNF’ game 2nd-most expensive of NFL season
The Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive ticket of the NFL season on the secondary market.
The Raiders-Cowboys game on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive game of the NFL season on the secondary market.
The demand for tickets speaks to the teams’ brands, not their records. The Raiders are 2-7 and the Cowboys 3-5-1.
The average purchase price for tickets to Dallas’ first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium is $687, according to secondary ticket marketplace TickPick. That average hasn’t budged much since the start of the season, when in early September the average price was $720.
The game is 13 percent more expensive than the third-highest ticket this season on TickPick. The Lions-Packers game on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field has a $609 average purchase price.
The most expensive ticket on TickPick this season was for the Sept. 4 game between the Eagles and the Cowboys with an average purchase price of $712.
Nearly 20 percent of ticket sales for the Raiders-Cowboys game come from Texas, according to TickPick.
“That team travels exceptionally well, and that will be a really fun event,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill said. “There’s also a lot of Cowboys fans here in Las Vegas, so the atmosphere will be spectacular.”
The least expensive ticket as of Thursday afternoon was $287, with 6,473 tickets listed for sale.
Tickets to the Raiders’ next home game after Monday are much more affordable. Raiders-Browns tickets on Nov. 23 have a $96 get-in price.
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.