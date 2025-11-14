Tickets for Raiders-Cowboys ‘MNF’ game 2nd-most expensive of NFL season

The Raiders-Dallas Cowboys game on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive ticket of the NFL season on the secondary market.

Raiders have learned this lesson the hard way: ‘Details are everything’

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a big kickoff return against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders-Cowboys game on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium is the second-most expensive game of the NFL season on the secondary market.

The demand for tickets speaks to the teams’ brands, not their records. The Raiders are 2-7 and the Cowboys 3-5-1.

The average purchase price for tickets to Dallas’ first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium is $687, according to secondary ticket marketplace TickPick. That average hasn’t budged much since the start of the season, when in early September the average price was $720.

The game is 13 percent more expensive than the third-highest ticket this season on TickPick. The Lions-Packers game on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field has a $609 average purchase price.

The most expensive ticket on TickPick this season was for the Sept. 4 game between the Eagles and the Cowboys with an average purchase price of $712.

Nearly 20 percent of ticket sales for the Raiders-Cowboys game come from Texas, according to TickPick.

“That team travels exceptionally well, and that will be a really fun event,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill said. “There’s also a lot of Cowboys fans here in Las Vegas, so the atmosphere will be spectacular.”

The least expensive ticket as of Thursday afternoon was $287, with 6,473 tickets listed for sale.

Tickets to the Raiders’ next home game after Monday are much more affordable. Raiders-Browns tickets on Nov. 23 have a $96 get-in price.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.