Tie? Just win, baby! Raiders head to playoffs after OT thriller

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, top/middle, celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime at the end of an NFL football game against on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) leaps into the end zone for a score as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) arrives late during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) dives for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) tackle Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) recovers a fumble by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lil Jon performs with members of the Raiderettes during halftime as the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as Lil Jon performs with members of the Raiderettes during halftime as the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) fights for yardage with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) on his back in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) intercepts the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is tackled Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) in the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates a team interception with the fans versus the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) fights for a catch with Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is pressured by Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) celebrates an interception with safety Roderic Teamer (33) versus the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) waves to the crowd as he’s carted off in the second half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates another critical stop versus the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is tripped up by Los Angeles Chargers middle linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) leaps to make a catch over Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward (29) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) dives to try and recover a fumble with Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Jerry Tillery (99) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes the game tying catch past Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) with no time remaining in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia reacts as the Los Angeles Chargers drive down field in the final minute of regulation play of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) in the end zone for a score during overtime of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reacts after his first down run in overtime during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) reaches for an incomplete pass under pressure from Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) in overtime during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) reacts after missing a catch while under pressure from Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) in overtime during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is team tackled by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44), middle linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) and free safety Derwin James (33) during overtime of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in overtime during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) during overtime in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes critical first down reception over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the overtime period of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) makes the winning field goal over the Los Angeles Chargers during the overtime period of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) celebrate CarlsonÕs walk off field goal to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, second from right, is congratulated by assistants and players, Raiders guard Jordan Simmons, second from left, and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime to advance to the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr celebrates the team’s overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook (87) remains on the bench after the team lost to the Raiders in overtime on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders superfan Gorilla Rilla holds up a playoffs sign in the Black Hole after the team beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime to advance to the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans, including Jack Wright, of Fresno, Calif. and Emma Stewart of Turlock Calif., celebrate Raiders overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An exhausted defense, poor execution in the red zone and an inability to get the Chargers off the field on fourth down time and time again almost did in the Raiders on Sunday.

Almost.

The guile of Derek Carr on a couple of overtime drives and the right leg of Daniel Carlson made sure none of that ultimately mattered in a thrilling 35-32 win over the Chargers that pushed the Raiders (10-7) to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and sent the Chargers back to Los Angeles and out of the postseason.

Carlson’s second field goal in overtime, this one as time expired, was his fifth of the night and split the uprights from 47 yards out. It sent a delirious crowd at Allegiant Stadium roaring from one end of the Las Vegas Strip to the other.

It staved off a heroic performance from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 34 of 64 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

“One of the most stressful games I’ve ever been a part of,” said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. “But we got the win.”

And with it, the fifth seed in the AFC and a trip to Cincinnati to play the Bengals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In doing so, they overcame the loss of head coach Jon Gruden in early October and the release of Henry Ruggs after his involvement in a fatal car accident. By winning four straight games to end the season, they made sure none of that would derail their season.

“We just had to make our mind up,” said Crosby. “At the end of the day, we had to dig deep.”

As good as Herbert was, and he was brilliant while helping the Chargers covert six of seven fourth downs, Carr was just as good, again when it mattered, guiding the Raiders on two overtime scoring drives, the last one covering eight plays and 46 yards to set up Carlson up for his second straight game-winning kick, his third in the last four games and fifth this season.

For Carr, it was the 30th game-winning drive of his career, including three over the last four games. None were more impactful or meaningful than on Sunday, with the season and a big part of his and the Raiders’ long-term future very much on the line.

“Big-time throws in big-time moments,” said Crosby.

Carr finished with 186 yards on 20 of 36 passing. He received a big lift from Josh Jacobs, who had 132 yards on 26 carries. The 34 yards Jacobs came up with on the final drive was every bit as important as Carr’s contributions.

A late touchdown by the Chargers on a fourth-and-21 from the Raiders’ 22-yard-line created a whole bunch of anxiety. The Raiders rushed just three players, allowing Herbert to set up and step into a dart to Joshua Palmer in the end zone. The Chargers converted the two-point conversion when Herbert found Austin Ekeler to make it 29-22.

The Raiders went three and out on their next possession, giving the Chargers one last chance. They cashed in, converting on two fourth downs and drawing a holding call on another to get a fresh set of downs.

It all led to a 19-play, 83-yard drive and a touchdown pass from Herbert to Mike Williams as time expired. Dustin Hopkins extra point tied the score at 29-29 and off to overtime the game went.

The Raiders were able to work their way to a 17-14 lead at halftime, but they took a windy road to get there.

An opening drive that covered 61 yards on nine plays ended with a 24-yard field goal by Carlson and a 3-0 lead, the key being Carr and Foster Moreau hooking up on a 44-yard play.

Two drives later, the Raiders were the beneficiaries of a Chargers fumbled punt return, which was recovered by rookie linebacker Divine Deablo at the Los Angeles 23-yard-line. The end result was a 12-yard touchdown throw from Carr to Renfrow and a 10-0 lead.

The Raiders’ offense went into a slump at that point, and it coincided with a Chargers revival that resulted in two straight touchdown drives to take a 14-10 lead.

The key was Herbert, whose legs bought him the necessary time to let his arm make big throws. That led to a 75-yard touchdown drive and 90-yard drive to put the Chargers ahead 14-10.

Desperate for an answer, the Raiders went 75 yards on seven plays in 1:15 to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run by Josh Jacobs. The Raiders were on the receiving end of a questionable call by the referees, who flagged Chris Harris for pass interference on Zay Jones in the end zone.

The Raiders tacked on another three points early in the third quarter when the Chargers opted to go for it on fourth and one from their own 16-yard-line. The Raiders stuffed Austin Ekeler for a 2-yard loss, setting up the Raiders at the Chargers’ 16-yard-line.

The Raiders had to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Carlson to make it 20-13.

A Carr touchdown throw to Renfrow, followed by a missed two-point conversion, and Carlson’s 52-yard field goal pushed the lead to 29-15.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.