Time for Raiders-Chiefs game moved

The Raiders have been flexed into the afternoon window for the second time this season.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders and Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13 on Dec. 1 has been flexed from 10 a.m. PT to 1:25 PT.

Winners of their last three games to push their record to 6-4, the Raiders have given the matchup significance for the top spot in the AFC West. After playing the Chargers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs will have a bye in Week 12. If the Chiefs win and the Raiders defeat the Jets, both teams will be 7-4 and the Week 13 contest will have strong implications for the ultimate outcome of the division.

The game will still be televised on CBS, which moved the matchup between the 5-5 Steelers and the 4-6 Browns into the early window.

This is the second time a Raiders game in the central time zone has been flexed into the later window this season. The Week 8 loss to Houston was initially slated for 10 a.m. PT before also being moved to 1:25 p.m.

