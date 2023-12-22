Time to strike? Chiefs look vulnerable ahead of Raiders game

The Chiefs have dominated the Raiders since Patrick Mahomes became their starter. Kansas City looks a little more vulnerable this year, however.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws while being chased by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs down field with the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones created a stir this week when he said beating the Chiefs meant worrying less about their receivers and more about their quarterback.

“It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop,” Jones said. “You stop the magician, then the act is over.”

It made for a great headline and soundbite. It was also spot on.

Mahomes has a .909 winning percentage against the Raiders, the highest by an opposing quarterback in franchise history. Mahomes’ 29 touchdown passes in the all-time series are his most against any opponent.

Yes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have tormented the Raiders. Yes, the Chiefs’ defense has played an overlooked role in recent matchups.

It all comes back to Mahomes, however. The Chiefs have scored 28 points or more in all 11 of his meetings with the Raiders. Kansas City won 10 of those games.

Still, Mahomes may be the most vulnerable he’s ever been against the Raiders when the two sides meet again Monday on Christmas Day. That has little to do with the two-time Super Bowl winner himself.

Mahomes’ supporting cast has not been as good as in year’s past.

His wide receivers have made errors all season long. Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice’s drop percentage per target ranks second and third, respectively, among all NFL wideouts.

It’s been a blatant problem all season. The issues continued the Chiefs’ last game against the Patriots. Toney bobbled a perfect pass from Mahomes, turning it into an interception for New England. Subsequent sideline footage showed Mahomes venting his frustration.

The clip blew up on social media enough that he addressed the outburst on a Kansas City radio show this week.

“Mistakes happen. I’m not always perfect,” Mahomes told Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio. “I have a lot of interceptions this year, and I think it’s something where you just got to keep believing because I know the guys believe in me. And I keep firing.”

Toney’s blunder against the Patriots didn’t cost the Chiefs the game. Kansas City still won 27-17. But the Chiefs’ offensive errors are a huge reason they’ve lost five games this season. It’s put the team in an unusual spot. Kansas City, which has yet to play a road playoff game since Mahomes became its starter, is the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

The mistakes need to stop if the Chiefs (9-5) want to catch No. 1 Baltimore (11-3) and No. 2 Miami (10-4) in the standings.

“I think the biggest part is you’re frustrated because you’re putting the defense in a bad position,” Mahomes said. “I had two interceptions. Both of them put the defense in short fields, and they were able to hold them to a field goal on one of those. It’s hard whenever a defense is playing that well to give the offense a short field.”

The Chiefs understand everyone needs to clean up their game for the team to go on another run. The defending champions are looking for their third title in five seasons.

“It’s going to take everybody to win the Super Bowl, and we know that,” Mahomes said. “So, we’re going to keep having that confidence in everybody that’s on that football field that they’re going to go out there and give everything they have to the team.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.