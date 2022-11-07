‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss

Tight end Foster Moreau pointed a finger at everyone on the team, as the Raiders search for answers with nine games remaining in their humbling season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For weeks now, the Raiders have been pointing to the remaining balance of the schedule as proof that there is enough time to get their season on track.

But their 27-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field pretty much removes that element from the equation.

“Time’s up,” tight end Foster Moreau said after the Raiders fell to 2-6.

Nine games remain. And it doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out what needs to happen if the Raiders have any hope of salvaging one of their most disappointing seasons in years.

“We have to win football games. That’s the bottom line,” Moreau said. “We don’t have to sugarcoat it or say anything.”

No one is above responsibility, Moreau said.

“That’s on us,” he said. “It’s everyone. It’s on the guys in the box. It’s on the guys with the headsets. It’s everyone.”

It will require that the Raiders do something they have not been able to do on a consistent level, as their three blown leads of 17 or more points attest.

“Finishing,” safety Duron Harmon said. “Plain and simple, finishing. That’s what it comes down to. Had a lead in the Arizona game, didn’t finish. Had a lead in the Chiefs game, didn’t finish. Had a lead against Jacksonville and didn’t finish.”

Said coach Josh McDaniels: “This league is about playing the second half just as well as you played the first half and trying to win the game. So sometimes lessons are learned the hard way, and obviously we’ve had to swallow some difficult ones this year … but I have a lot of confidence and faith in the way that these guys will respond. They always do.”

It sounds so easy, but as the Raiders have learned far too often, finding the right recipe has been elusive. Even after countless conversations — talks that wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Derek Carr say will continue — the Raiders are still searching for answers.

“After 30 minutes of football, we have to learn that the game is not over,” Carr said. “I feel like I’ve been in this situation a lot where there’s new coaches, and you have to teach the new guys that this is how we do it and this is the mentality. That gets tiring, but at the same time, it’s my job.

”But there are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man, and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”

So they will keep going back to the basics.

“We just gotta keep doing our job,” Moreau said. “Everyone’s got a shoulder to burden, and it’s not going to be easy. It shouldn’t be easy. If you play it like that, maybe it’ll become easy. But until then, we’re not there.”

