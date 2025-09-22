Tired of watching the Raiders’ inept offensive line? Get used to it

The Raiders’ offensive line has been horrendous through the first three weeks of the season, but coach Pete Carroll said the unit will basically remain intact.

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson takes a phone call while he warms up on the field before an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and congratulates wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) as he returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) reaches into sack Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) with Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) blocking during the second half of an NFL game at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders offensive line, from left, DJ Glaze (71), Alex Cappa (65), Jordan Meredith (61), Dylan Parham (66) and Kolton Miller (74) prepare to break a huddle during the first half of an NFL game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 in Landover, Md.. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders aren’t ready to make major changes on their ineffective offensive line.

Not yet, anyway.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll made that clear Monday, a day after the line struggled for the third straight week in a 41-24 loss at the Washington Commanders. Aside from the return of right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed the past two games after suffering a concussion in practice nine days ago, Carroll indicated everything else will remain status quo.

Veteran Alex Cappa has played right guard in Powers-Johnson’s absence, but the results has been poor. Cappa has allowed one sack, eight quarterback hits and 11 pressures, and also has been ineffective in run blocking.

His poor showing could lead to Powers-Johnson returning to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

“We want to see JPJ come back to action and get back involved,” Carroll said.

Powers-Johnson missed the “Monday Night Football” game against the Chargers while going through concussion protocol. He was cleared to play against the Commanders, but Carroll held him out because of the short work week and three no-contact practices.

A normal work week and the likelihood of more physical practices should set the stage for Powers-Johnson’s return against the Bears.

Bad across the board

Cappa was not the only culprit on an offensive line that gave up five sacks, created little time for quarterback Geno Smith and did not open enough holes for running back Ashton Jeanty.

Right tackle DJ Glaze had a horrendous game, giving up two sacks and seven quarterback pressures, and left guard Dylan Parham struggled in run and pass blocking.

Those struggles are nothing new. The Raiders have been downright bad along the line in the first three weeks of the season.

“In all phases of it, we got to get off the football better and make more of the running game,” Carroll said.

As for wholesale changes, the Raiders don’t have many options. Both rookie offensive linemen — tackle Charles Grant and guard Caleb Rogers — are still in the development phase.

“They’ll get their turn sometime,” Carroll said. “They’re not ready yet.”

That means the Raiders will stick with Kolton Miller at left tackle, Parham at left guard, Jordan Meredith at center, Glaze at right tackle and Powers-Johnson or Cappa at right guard.

“We have what we have,” Carroll said. “And we have to make our guys do better, and we’ve got to fit it together better than we have.”

Miller is the highest-ranked left tackle in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Meredith, who was moved from guard to center during training camp, ranks 20th among the 36 centers, according to PFF.

It’s a steep fall from there. Glaze ranks 42nd among the 72 tackles. Among the 74 ranked guards, Cappa is 52nd, Parham 54th and Powers-Johnson 65th.

Up next

Who: Bears at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -1; total 48