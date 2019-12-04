50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Titans coach Mike Vrabel expects Raiders to play well at home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 3:43 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has studied the scouting report. So when addressing a question about how he felt the Raiders would respond after two rough losses on the road, he quickly rattled off facts about how well Oakland has played on its home field.

“I think every week you are going to get everybody’s best. That’s just kind of how it goes in this league,” Vrabel said. “We’re focused on a team that’s 4-1 at the Oakland Coliseum, a defense that gives up 20 points a game at the Oakland Coliseum, an offense that averages 360 yards at the Oakland Coliseum and a team that’s plus-four in turnover margin at home. So we’re very well aware of the success that they’ve had.”

The Raiders’ only loss at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum this season came back in Week 2 when the club fell to the Chiefs 28-10. Since then, the Raiders have rattled off victories over the Lions, Chargers and Bengals in Weeks 9, 10 and 11, respectively.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has expressed his displeasure with all the travel his team has experienced this season and pointed to it again on Wednesday.

“We do like playing at home like everybody else,” Gruden said. “We’ve been on the road more than anybody in the history of the world — 45,000 miles of travel is a joke. And it’s taken a toll on our team, I believe that. But it’s good to be home, sleep in your own bed, play a home game — especially with the kind of fans that we have.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Henderson Headquarters Tour Update - Video
The Raiders Henderson headquarters is set to open sometime in June, just a month before Allegiant Stadium's opening date. The Las Vegas Review-Journal was given a tour of the future Las Vegas Raiders' home and practice facilities.
Raiders Headquarters In Henderson Name Officially Revealed - Video
The Raiders practice facility and headquarters in Henderson had its name officially revealed. Intermountain Healthcare will have the naming rights for the facility. Cassie Soto and Mick Akers break down the new business deal with the Raiders.
Raiders Have to Correct Miscues For A Shot at Postseason Play - VIDEO
There is a lot the Raiders have to correct heading into the final stretch of the season if they want to have a shot at a wild card spot. They can begin to right the ship this Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans in one of their final games in Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders won't win AFC West, Playoff Hopes Still Alive - VIDEO
With their loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders wont win the AFC West, however a shot at a wildcard slot is still in the picture if they can regroup down the stretch. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Continue to Struggle, Lose to Chiefs 40-9 - VIDEO
With AFC West supremacy on the line the Raiders took a huge loss to Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs losing 40-9. Turnovers and Penalties were a big factor as quarterback Derek Carr was unable to shake his demons in the cold.
Raiders say they have to learn from their mistakes after Chiefs loss - VIDEO
The Raiders fell to the Chiefs, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Following the loss, players said they have to learn from their mistakes, but are proud that the team kept fighting until the end. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Raiders-Chiefs preview - Video
The Raiders finish their 2-game road trip facing their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. Vegas Nation's Myles Simmons and Vinny Bonsignore preview the game, explain what the Raiders need to do to win and what it means for the team's playoff hopes. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Have To Limit Explosive Plays With AFC West Supremacy On The Line - VIDEO
If the Raiders hope to take first place in the AFC West Standings this Sunday, they'll have to limit the big plays from a very explosive Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LaMarcus Joyner Active, Trent Brown Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders defensive back LaMarcus Joyner will be active on Sunday after missing a few games due to a groin injury however offensive tackle Trent Brown will be listed as questionable.
Raiders Hope Gafford and Jones Can Fill In For Renfrow - VIDEO
The Raiders promoted wide receiver Rico Gafford from the practice squad this week to help fill in the role vacated by the injured Hunter Renfrow. Defensively, they're hoping to limit big plays from an explosive Chiefs offense. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cold Weather Practice Aids In Preparation for Raiders - VIDEO
The Raiders have a huge test in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium where it is sure to be a cold game. Quarterback Derek Carr went sleeveless at practice despite the cold temperature.
Raiders look to rebound against the Chiefs | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders saw a 3-game win streak snapped by the New York Jets and will go into face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang break down what the Raiders can do to rebound into the win column.
Raiders Can Break a Streak and Earn Division Supremacy Sunday - VIDEO
The Raiders have not won at Arrowhead stadium since 2012. This Sunday they're looking to bring home a win and supremacy in the AFC West standings.
Raiders Prepare for Chiefs After Tough Jets Loss - VIDEO
After suffering a blowout loss against the Jets, the Raiders look towards a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs who are coming off a bye week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 17-3 following a bye.
Raiders, UNLV in Dispute Over Football Schedule - Video
UNLV might have to send out invitations to its former football players for another Sam Boyd Stadium send-off again next season. The Rebels were expected to move into Allegiant Stadium full time next season, but a dispute with the Raiders might force UNLV’s games against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 and Arizona State on Sept. 12 to be played at Sam Boyd.
Allegiant Stadium Cable Netting Finish Date Pushed Back - Video
The completion date of the cable netting that will support Allegiant Stadium's roof has been pushed back for a second time. COO Don Webb says that the cable netting is not on the "critical path," so a hard-set completion date is not necessary.
Tailgating Won’t Be Problem at Allegiant Stadium - Video
Raiders fans will not need to worry about places to tailgate, as plans are in motion to provide as many places as possible for fans to enjoy pre-game festivities.
Allegiant Stadium Will Be Home to Largest 3D Printed Structure in the World - Video
Allegiant Stadium will not only be home to the future Las Vegas Raiders, but it will also be home to the largest 3D printed structure in the world. The 85-foot tall Al Davis Memorial Torch is currently being printed in Kansas and will be made out of carbon fiber and aluminum.
Hunter Renfrow Suffered Rib Injury In Loss To Jets - VIDEO
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered an injury to his ribs in the teams loss to the Jets. Keelan Doss and Derek Carrier are among the options to replace Renfrow as the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Winning Streak Snapped After Losing to the Jets 34-3 - VIDEO
After winning three straight at home, the Raiders traveled to take on the New York Jets where they were humbled 34-3.
Raiders say they will bounce back from loss to Jets - Video
Raiders' players say they will bounce back from their loss to Jets when they head in to face division rival Kansas City Chiefs next week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Disappointed After Blowout Loss To The Jets - VIDEO
The Raiders lost 34-3 to the New York Jets on Sunday snapping a 3 game winning streak and bringing their record to 6-5. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Fall Flat Against Jets, 34-3 - Video
The Raiders were unable to score a touchdown against the Jets on Sunday afternoon, falling 34-3 in New York. The Raiders are now 6-5 on the season.
Ball Security Will Be Key in Jets-Raiders Game - Video
With rain falling at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, holding on to the football and preventing turnovers will be paramount for the Raiders in their matchup against the Jets. Ed Graney and Vinny Bonsignore breakdown what to expect ahead of the matchup. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden Taking Responsibility for Penalties - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said there are no excuses for the Raiders penalty issues this season and is taking full responsibility to eliminate them going forward.
LaMarcus Joyner Questionable For Sunday Against The Jets - VIDEO
Raiders defensive back LaMarcus Joyner is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets and offensive tackle David Sharpe is out with a calf injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Have To Be Aware Of Jamal Adams, Le'Veon Bell - VIDEO
Like the 0-9 Bengals last week, the Raiders can't overlook the 3-7 Jets who are starting to gather momentum, winning their last two games. The Jets are getting healthy and have talented players such as safety Jamal Adams and running back Le'Veon Bell making them a dangerous team that could play spoiler to the Raiders playoff hopes.
Raiders Cleaning Up Penalties For Playoff Push - VIDEO
The Raiders are looking to clean up their penalties in all three phases of the game and not negate the plays that go for big yardage while they fight for the right to play in the postseason.
Raiders Rookies Look To Continue Impressive Season Against Jets - VIDEO
Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby had four sacks and forced a fumble in Sunday’s win over the Bengals and Josh Jacobs is close to eclipsing 1000 yards on the season. None of this comes as a surprise for Jon Gruden and the Raiders coaching staff who hope Crosby, Jacobs and the rest of the rookie class continues to play this way on Sunday against the Jets. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Lead NFL In Turnover Differential Over Last 3 Weeks - VIDEO
The Raiders have a +5 turnover differential over the past three games which leads the league. This differential is a part of the reason the team is 3-0 and looking towards the playoffs if they continue to produce. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST