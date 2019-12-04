Titans coach Mike Vrabel expects Raiders to play well at home

Despite the Raiders’ consecutive lopsided losses, Titans coach Mike Vrabel expects the Raiders to play well at home because they have all season.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has studied the scouting report. So when addressing a question about how he felt the Raiders would respond after two rough losses on the road, he quickly rattled off facts about how well Oakland has played on its home field.

“I think every week you are going to get everybody’s best. That’s just kind of how it goes in this league,” Vrabel said. “We’re focused on a team that’s 4-1 at the Oakland Coliseum, a defense that gives up 20 points a game at the Oakland Coliseum, an offense that averages 360 yards at the Oakland Coliseum and a team that’s plus-four in turnover margin at home. So we’re very well aware of the success that they’ve had.”

The Raiders’ only loss at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum this season came back in Week 2 when the club fell to the Chiefs 28-10. Since then, the Raiders have rattled off victories over the Lions, Chargers and Bengals in Weeks 9, 10 and 11, respectively.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has expressed his displeasure with all the travel his team has experienced this season and pointed to it again on Wednesday.

“We do like playing at home like everybody else,” Gruden said. “We’ve been on the road more than anybody in the history of the world — 45,000 miles of travel is a joke. And it’s taken a toll on our team, I believe that. But it’s good to be home, sleep in your own bed, play a home game — especially with the kind of fans that we have.”

