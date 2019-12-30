Titans eliminate Raiders from postseason contention

Oakland entered the day with an outside shot at reaching the NFL playoffs and came up short.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Raiders needed to win and get a whole lot of help on Sunday to overcome long odds and qualify for the playoffs.

It didn’t happen.

Oakland was officially eliminated from postseason contention when Tennessee won 35-14 at Houston to clinch the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

The Texans were already locked into a No. 4 seed by virtue of Kansas City’s win earlier in the day and rested several key players. Former Raider A.J. McCarron got his first start of the season and completed 21 of 36 passes for 225 yards and an interception in the loss.

At the time the game concluded, the Raiders were trailing the Broncos 16-9 in Denver with 2:51 remaining in the fourth quarter.

