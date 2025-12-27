To tank or not to tank? Raiders focus on beating Giants, not No. 1 pick

Players and coaches from the Raiders and Giants will do everything in their power to win Sunday’s game, but most fans will be rooting for their team to lose.

An episode of Bizarro World will take place Sunday when the two worst teams in the NFL meet at Allegiant Stadium.

The players and coaches from the Raiders and Giants will do everything in their power to win the game, just as they have done their previous 15 games.

In the stands and across the country, though, the majority of the fans who make up two of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports will be rooting for their teams to lose.

The fans want their Giants (2-13) or Raiders (2-13) to secure the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Losing on Sunday greatly enhances those chances.

It puts the players in a dubious position.

“We’re not worried about draft picks, you know what I mean?” Raiders running back Raheem Mostert said. “We’re worried about winning football games, and that’s ultimately what you have to do. Now, of course, fans are going to want you to lose and tank the season, so that way they can figure out what’s the best solution, but our solution right now is to win a football game.”

For the Raiders, the top pick in the draft could mean landing the franchise-altering quarterback that has eluded them for decades. Maybe Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza or Oregon’s Dante Moore.

For the Giants, the top pick is an asset to put up for bid and perhaps turn into multiple first- and second-round picks that could be used to build around rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Sitting key players

Raiders and Giants fans are rooting for the long-range betterment of the franchises they love rather than some meaningless win that could severely damage their draft positioning.

They would not mind if key players didn’t play in favor of young, unproven ones. Elevate the entire practice squad players and let them play. Just don’t screw things up by winning.

And they would be right.

The Raiders might have signaled a lean in that direction Wednesday by shutting down star tight end Brock Bowers and safety Jeremy Chinn for the rest of the season. On Friday, they informed star defensive end Maxx Crosby that they want to shut him down for the rest of the season.

Crosby was so upset at the decision that he left team headquarters.

If the Raiders were in a playoff chase, Bowers and Crosby would continue to play through the nagging knee injuries that have plagued them for most of the season. Just as Chinn would with the back injury he has been dealing with this season.

But there is no point in them pushing through now. There are far more valid reasons to do what the Raiders did by ending their seasons.

Good teams sit players

It happens all the time in reverse, right? When playoff teams secure the top seed in the postseason before the end of the regular season, they often bench their star players to preserve their physical fitness for the playoffs.

If good teams can do it, why shouldn’t a bad team be able to practice asset management by preserving the health and well-being of key players?

“It would be the smart thing to do,” said an NFL front office executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

If you wondered what sort of predicament this puts the players in, look no further than Crosby. He hates taking a rep off in training camp, let alone taking the field with anything other than winning on his mind.

“Yeah, I don’t give a s—- about the pick, to be honest,” Crosby said. “I don’t play for that.”

Or, as quarterback Geno Smith said: “We play to win. We deserve to go out there and have a chance to win.”

It goes without saying that Crosby wants to play and win. So do coach Pete Carroll and everyone else in the locker room.

“At the end of the day, we’re professionals here, and we’re just trying to win games,” tight end Michael Mayer said. “This is our livelihood. We’ve got to put good stuff on tape out there. Obviously, this hasn’t been the season we’ve wanted, so we want to accumulate as many wins as possible.”

That’s how Mayer and his teammates should approach the final two games. Anything less wouldn’t just be a breach of integrity, but also something every NFL talent evaluator could pick up on tape and put players in harm’s way.

The minute someone gives less than 100 percent on a football field, the more likely he is to be carried off with an injury. It’s a violent sport that requires everyone’s full attention and effort.

It happens all the time

For the improved long-range health of both franchises, though, winning is the enemy right now.

The Patriots didn’t win their way to sensational young quarterback Drake Maye and some of the young talent around him. They suffered through losing seasons to draft those players.

The Bears were moribund for years, but now they are soaring under young quarterback Caleb Williams. A healthy quarterback Jayden Daniels makes all the difference for the Commanders.

Look at quarterback Bryce Young with the Panthers. Or C.J. Stroud with the Texans.

By the way, do you think fans of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs care about all the losing they endured until a few years ago? Thanks to all that losing and the shrewd trades the Thunder made to acquire draft picks, they stacked their roster and are sitting atop the NBA right now.

It wasn’t winning that paved the Spurs’ path to Victor Wembanyama.

But it makes for quite the dichotomy for players who have been trained that winning is the only thing that matters.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want our fans saying, ‘We want the No. 1 pick. We want you guys to lose,’” Mayer said. “We’re the people that put our fans in that position in the first place. So we need to win more games here.”

