Tom Brady addresses conflict of interest concerns with Raiders, Fox

In his weekly newsletter published Wednesday, Tom Brady pushed back on concerns about his roles as a Fox NFL analyst and minority owner of the Raiders.

Broadcast analyst Tom Brady, left, walks onto the field with play by play analyst Kevin Burkhardt, right, before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

As Tom Brady continues to balance his roles as a minority owner of the Raiders and the lead analyst for Fox NFL games, the tug-of-war over those two jobs figures prominently this week.

The Raiders host Chicago on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The game comes a week after Brady was the color analyst of the Bears’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. That meant he had access to Bears coach Ben Johnson, a typical function of members of the broadcast team.

That raises the conflict of interest questions that arose almost from the moment Brady was approved as a limited partnership owner of the Raiders while also working on Fox telecasts. Hence, the restrictions the NFL put in place to severely limit Brady’s access to players and coaches, whom he can only meet with virtually, and how he is not allowed to watch practice or step foot in another team’s facility.

The restrictions were in response to concerns that Brady would use any information he gleaned in his role as a broadcaster to assist the Raiders.

Brady addressed that concern in his weekly newsletter, “Do Your Job,” which was published Wednesday. He pushed back on the notion that he would not conduct himself in an honorable way.

“I love football. At its core, it is a game of principles,” he wrote. “And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport, which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve and improve the game that has given me everything.”

He added: “When you live through uncertain and untrusting times like we are today, it is very easy to watch a person’s passions and profession intersect, and to believe you’re looking at some sort of dilemma. Because when you’re blinded by distrust, it’s hard to see anything other than self-interest.”

