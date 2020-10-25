Tom Brady, Buccaneers pull away late to beat Raiders

The Raiders had rallied from a 24-10 deficit to get to within 24-20 before the Bucs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch surrounded by cancer survivors before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a touchdown catch over Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to hand off the ball to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws under pressure in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The call on the field was ruled a fumble but was ruled an incomplete pass after review. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes a sideline pass in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles past Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a touchdown catch over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass to score a touchdown under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is stacked up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) pulls in a touchdown reception over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tom Brady passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns to hold off a Raiders comeback and lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had rallied from a 24-10 deficit to get to within 24-20 before the Bucs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

