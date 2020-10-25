Tom Brady, Buccaneers pull away late to beat Raiders
The Raiders had rallied from a 24-10 deficit to get to within 24-20 before the Bucs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Tom Brady passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns to hold off a Raiders comeback and lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
