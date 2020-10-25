78°F
Raiders

Tom Brady, Buccaneers pull away late to beat Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 6:11 am
 
Updated October 25, 2020 - 4:14 pm

Tom Brady passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns to hold off a Raiders comeback and lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 45-20 victory on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders had rallied from a 24-10 deficit to get to within 24-20 before the Bucs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

