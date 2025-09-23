Tom Brady denies report he will make $75 million in flag football deal

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady refuted a report by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about how much money he will make from his Saudi Arabia flag football deal.

Graney: Same ol’ Raiders? Sure looked like it in loss to Commanders

Tired of watching the Raiders’ inept offensive line? Get used to it

Tom Brady, Fanatics, Riyadh Season, FOX Sports and OBB Media announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Brady and Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season enter the field joining Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media to announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady come together as they join Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season, Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media to announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady come together as they join Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media to announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season and Tom Brady come together as they join Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media to announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Turki Alalshikh with Riyadh Season signs a letter of commitment with Tom Brady as they come together joining Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media to announce their inaugural flag football event at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is pushing back on a report by the founder of Barstool Sports about how much money he will make from his Saudi Arabia flag football deal.

The 48-year-old Brady announced last week he is coming out of retirement to play in the Fanatics Football Classic, a flag football tournament that will be played in March in Saudi Arabia.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be paid $75 million to participate in the tournament, according to Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy. He reported that figure during an appearance on ESPN’s “Wake Up Barstool.”

Brady took to social media Tuesday to shoot down the report, writing on “X”:

“Are we just picking numbers out of a hat and reporting them? While we’re breaking news … Elvis is doing the halftime show, and babe Ruth is gonna sign some autographs for fans. Also I heard Dave prefers floppy pizza. Who cares about facts right?”

A person with knowledge of the deal also said the $75 million figure is inaccurate.

Brady revealed his participation in the groundbreaking event before the Raiders played the Chargers on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

The three-team, round-robin tournament will have a heavy Raiders feel. Defensive end Maxx Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers are among NFL players participating, and Raiders coach Pete Carroll will join the Broncos’ Sean Payton and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan as coaches.

Other confirmed players include Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rob Gronkowski.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done something like this, but all the players that I’ve talked to are excited about playing,” Brady said. “Obviously, with the Olympics coming up in 2028, I think it’s all the NFL players’ first exposure to it, and I didn’t want to miss out on being a part of it.”

Brady is teaming with Fanatics, Fox Sports, OBB Media and E. Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, to help bring football to the Middle East. The tournament will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.